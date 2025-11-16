A round-up of the Navan undercard where Gordon Elliott saddled a treble but Final Demand, arguably, stole the show.
'It will take a good one to beat him'
Final Demand (2/7 favourite) made an impressive start to life over fences in the Race And Stay Irish EBF Beginners Chase, earning quotes of 6/4 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival from Betfair Sportsbook.
Given expectations and his starting price perhaps little more could have been expected from the imposing six-year-old whose only career defeat came in the Turners Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last March when he could only manage third behind The New Lion.
Trainer Willie Mullins wasted little time in switching Final Demand to fences and he was always to the fore from the off in the two and a half mile contest. He jumped well for Paul Townend - who couldn't keep a smile from spreading across his face in the post-race interview - en route to winning by 13 lengths.
The winning jockey said: "I enjoyed it a lot that's for sure.
"He covers a lot of ground and I thought I was just lobbing along in front and he just measured the fences so well himself, he was taking them in his stride.
"He went asleep for me a little bit I suppose leaving the back straight and up over the last ditch turning in but when Jack [Kennedy, jockey of Wingmen] came to me, he got down and raced and jumped the second last really fast and was clever at the last again. His schooling had been good but you don't know until you try.
"He's a very exciting horse and hopefully we can keep all the wheels on the bus and everyone will have a good time."
Final Demand is not the only exciting novice chaser that Townend will ride this season with Kopek Des Bordes set to reappear at the track's rearranged meeting on Monday and the jockey was looking forward to the ride.
"The schooling has been good but you don't know until you get to the track. He's a lot to live up to after the spin I got from Final Demand but I'm excited about him. I don't want to put the mockers on him but he's been good at home."
Final Demand is part-owned by Bryan Drew whose Panic Attack had won the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday.
The owner was on hand to see Final Demand and was understandably excited, saying: "I'm feeling relieved to be honest. You always worry about the first time over fences but he's such a pro.
"He's got so much ability that he's just taken it all in his stride, cruised down the back, Paul's asked him for one at the second last and it's put the race to bed totally. I'm feeling mighty relieved and very excited.
"We celebrated until not too late and then got up and got the flight at 8 o'clock; feeling a little bit jaded. That was great yesterday. Expectations were hopeful rather than optimistic whereas today we hoped we'd win and put in a good round. You do get a bit uptight because a lot of things can go wrong but absolutely delighted with today.
"There's lots to look forward to with him. We haven't talked about next steps but it would be something over New Year I would imagine and then we'll probably go to the Dublin Racing Festival, all being well, and then all roads lead to the Brown Advisory and it will take a good one to beat him I think."
Barbizon upstages stablemate
Barbizon was cut for the Triumph Hurdle following an impressive win in the Bar One Racing 'Play Casino Online' 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle.
A general 25/1 chance for the March showpiece prior to making his hurdling debut at Navan on Sunday, Barbizon was immediately cut in the betting following a comfortable success over Ben Hur and stablemate Wackestone.
Never far from the sedate pace under Danny Gilligan, the young rider didn’t panic when headed by outsider Faire La Nouba four out and was soon back in front and in command before the turn for home.
Wackestone, ridden by Jack Kennedy, also travelled well but soon came under pressure in contrast to the winner – sent off the 13/8 favourite – who came easily clear up the run in under hands and heels. Ben Hur stayed on well to split the Gordon Elliott-trained runners.
Formerly in the care of John Murphy on the Flat, the winner is now as short as 12/1 with Bet Victor for the Triumph Hurdle, a race his trainer won in 2014 with Tiger Roll and 2018 with Farclas, both of whom raced in the Gigginstown colours sported by Sunday’s Navan winner.
Elliott told Racing TV: “Wackestone struggled on the ground but that was good from Barbizon, he travelled and jumped well the whole way.
“I think he’s going to be better on better ground.
“He was a long way clear on ratings but I thought it was a good performance. I like that he didn’t get too keen when the other horse headed him, Danny [Gilligan] was able to drop him in behind.
“Leopardstown is where we will go.”
Kalypso time!
Elliott was back in the winner's enclosure after the John Lynch Carpets & Flooring Monksfield Novice Hurdle and not for the first time having lifted the Grade 3 prize seven times in nine runnings prior to this renewal.
Kalypso'chance (3/1) came into the race off the back of a very disappointing run on his hurdling debut at Down Royal but the smart bumper performer proved his worth with a smart display.
Kalypso'chance appeared to be travelling well when moving into contention approaching the last, Jack Kennedy steadied his mount before the flight and, only on landing, asked him to go and win the race.
The Big Clubman came with momentum down the outside but Kalypso'chance picked up well given the conditions, winning by a length and a quarter.
Elliott told irishracing.com: "We were disappointed in him the last day, but I'd say just two miles was too short and a lot of ours just needed the run at that stage. I was probably trying to be clever splitting them all up in Down Royal.
"I was nervous of running him back so quick but, in fairness, it was the right decision. He was tough. In fairness to him, he was a different horse there today. You could see the way he was travelling with his head down, he was happy. In Down Royal, his head was in the air and he never jumped.
"He had good bumper form last year and probably tapered off a bit at the end of the year, but that was back to more like it today. I'd say that's it (his trip) and he could go further as well. Maybe straight to Naas because he's after having two quick runs.
"Like most of those Gigginstown horses, he was bought to be a big chaser. I'd say whatever he does over hurdles, it is going to be chasing down the road."
Elliott completed a treble on the card when Oldschool Outlaw (2/1 favourite) took the concluding Listed bumper in style under Harry Swan.
