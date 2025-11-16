'It will take a good one to beat him'

Final Demand (2/7 favourite) made an impressive start to life over fences in the Race And Stay Irish EBF Beginners Chase, earning quotes of 6/4 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival from Betfair Sportsbook.

Given expectations and his starting price perhaps little more could have been expected from the imposing six-year-old whose only career defeat came in the Turners Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last March when he could only manage third behind The New Lion.

Trainer Willie Mullins wasted little time in switching Final Demand to fences and he was always to the fore from the off in the two and a half mile contest. He jumped well for Paul Townend - who couldn't keep a smile from spreading across his face in the post-race interview - en route to winning by 13 lengths.

The winning jockey said: "I enjoyed it a lot that's for sure.

"He covers a lot of ground and I thought I was just lobbing along in front and he just measured the fences so well himself, he was taking them in his stride.

"He went asleep for me a little bit I suppose leaving the back straight and up over the last ditch turning in but when Jack [Kennedy, jockey of Wingmen] came to me, he got down and raced and jumped the second last really fast and was clever at the last again. His schooling had been good but you don't know until you try.

"He's a very exciting horse and hopefully we can keep all the wheels on the bus and everyone will have a good time."

Final Demand is not the only exciting novice chaser that Townend will ride this season with Kopek Des Bordes set to reappear at the track's rearranged meeting on Monday and the jockey was looking forward to the ride.

"The schooling has been good but you don't know until you get to the track. He's a lot to live up to after the spin I got from Final Demand but I'm excited about him. I don't want to put the mockers on him but he's been good at home."

Final Demand is part-owned by Bryan Drew whose Panic Attack had won the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The owner was on hand to see Final Demand and was understandably excited, saying: "I'm feeling relieved to be honest. You always worry about the first time over fences but he's such a pro.

"He's got so much ability that he's just taken it all in his stride, cruised down the back, Paul's asked him for one at the second last and it's put the race to bed totally. I'm feeling mighty relieved and very excited.

"We celebrated until not too late and then got up and got the flight at 8 o'clock; feeling a little bit jaded. That was great yesterday. Expectations were hopeful rather than optimistic whereas today we hoped we'd win and put in a good round. You do get a bit uptight because a lot of things can go wrong but absolutely delighted with today.

"There's lots to look forward to with him. We haven't talked about next steps but it would be something over New Year I would imagine and then we'll probably go to the Dublin Racing Festival, all being well, and then all roads lead to the Brown Advisory and it will take a good one to beat him I think."