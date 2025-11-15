Panic Attack won the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham | report and video replay

Dan Skelton had made no secret that the Paddy Power Gold Cup had been the long-term plan for Panic Attack (6/1) and it came together perfectly at Cheltenham on Saturday.

It hadn't been plain sailing for the mare since she impressed in a bumper on debut for Willie Mullins in 2020 and she only made her debut for Skelton under a year ago after 649 days off the track. This was her seasonal reappearance and Panic Attack raced easily in midfield in a tightly bunched field. At the top of the hill - three out - leading Irish challenger Coming Up Easy made a bad blunder which put paid to his chances but few of the remainder could be ruled out with any degree of confidence. Rounding the final turn, there were five in a line, and a few others close enough, with the eye constantly drawn to favourite Vincenzo who appeared to be travelling kindly on the inside. Vincenzo headed into the last in front but was far from fluent whereas Panic Attack landed in front and hit the ground running; she extended her advantaged up the hill, crossing the line four lengths clear as Skelton performed his trademark celebration in the saddle. Vincenzo held on for second ahead of the winner's stablemate Hoe Joly Smoke who made up good ground from the rear. This year's renewal of the handicap chase was run in memory of Edward O'Grady whose family presented the trophy to winning connections. O'Grady, who died in July aged 75, won the Paddy Power Gold Cup with Tranquil Sea in 2009 who was only the second Irish-trained winner of the race and the most recent; he also sent out 18 Cheltenham Festival winners.

'I’m only doing my fxxxing job!' "We got racing early enough but on an older horse like her I wasn't too worried about that," Skelton said. "She's been there before and knows how to dig in and she's seen it out really strongly. It's a credit to Dan and the team, they got her spot on for today and she powered up the hill. "It's a big day for her, that's a big race and we'll let her get over that now and see where we go." Brother Dan said: “Everyone has done a fantastic job to get her in the condition that you see today. She hasn’t had a run, which I was a little bit concerned about, but she had been for an away day, and she actually went the same day L’Eau du Sud went away so that was obviously a nice gallop. The fact she has some experience was really important. You can’t say your horse is improving at nine-years-old, but what she is doing is thriving and her body is probably the strongest that it has ever been. It is an obvious advertisement for giving National Hunt horses a bit of time. We have never won it before, and it is obviously brilliant. “I’m very proud of the horse in third, Hoe Joly Smoke, but I had to run him with the form he was in at home. Just tripping on landing at the last may have even cost him second place.