Barbizon was cut for the Triumph Hurdle following an impressive win in the Bar One Racing 'Play Casino Online' 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle at Navan.
A general 25/1 chance for the March showpiece prior to making his hurdling debut at Navan on Sunday, Barbizon was immediately cut in the betting following a comfortable success over Ben Hur and stablemate Wackestone.
Never far from the sedate pace under Danny Gilligan, the young rider didn’t panic when headed by outsider Faire La Nouba four out and was soon back in front and in command before the turn for home.
Wackestone, ridden by Jack Kennedy, also travelled well but soon came under pressure in contrast to the winner – sent off the 13/8 favourite – who came easily clear up the run in under hands and heels. Ben Hur stayed on well to split the Gordon Elliott-trained runners.
Formerly in the care of John Murphy on the Flat, the winner is now as short as 12/1 with Bet Victor for the Triumph Hurdle, a race his trainer won in 2014 with Tiger Roll and 2018 with Farclas, both of whom raced in the Gigginstown colours sported by Sunday’s Navan winner.
Elliott told Racing TV: “Wackestone struggled on the ground but that was good from Barbizon, he travelled and jumped well the whole way.
“I think he’s going to be better on better ground.
“He was a long way clear on ratings but I thought it was a good performance. I like that he didn’t get too keen when the other horse headed him, Danny [Gilligan] was able to drop him in behind.
“Leopardstown is where we will go.”
Kalypso time!
Elliott was back in the winner's enclosure after the John Lynch Carpets & Flooring Monksfield Novice Hurdle and not for the first time having lifted the Grade 3 prize seven times in nine runnings prior to this renewal.
Kalypso'chance (3/1) came into the race off the back of a very disappointing run on his hurdling debut at Down Royal but the smart bumper performer proved his worth with a smart display.
Kalypso'chance appeared to be travelling well when moving into contention approaching the last, Jack Kennedy steadied his mount before the flight and, only on landing, asked him to go and win the race.
The Big Clubman came with momentum down the outside but Kalypso'chance picked up well given the conditions, winning by a length and a quarter.
