City Of Troy ran out a brilliant winner of the Native Trail’s Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

The 8/15 favourite was racing for the first time since running away with the Superlative Stakes across the road in July and raised the bar even higher on Saturday. Ryan Moore jumped out and made all the running aboard the son of Justify and two out he began to go through the gears. It was upon meeting the rising ground that the overdrive kicked in and the superstar colt bounded clear of his rivals to win a widening three-and-a-half lengths. Alyanaabi (6/1) ran a cracker to finish second with Eben Shaddad (25/1) third but this was a one-horse contest from the moment Moore pressed the button. Bookmaker reaction was swift with Sky Bet cutting him to 5/4 from 5/2 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and leaving him unchanged at 7/2 for the Betfred Derby. Betfair and Paddy Power are 5/4 from 5/2 for Newmarket and make him their 9/4 favourite for the Epsom Classic.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Moore told ITV Racing: “He’s got such a lovely action. These wouldn’t be his ideal conditions today. Aidan has got belief in this horse and the way he performed on the July Course, I couldn’t really see anything else in the race that could do that and he would have too much ability for them. “He had been off since July and I think he had forgotten a little bit. He was very, very good in the last furlong and a half today and he is a very, very good colt. When I rode him on the July Course and the first day at the Curragh – at the Curragh he did something no horse has ever done to me before (nearly running off the course as he couldn’t be pulled up) and on the July Course I thought no horse has ever been this good at that point of their career. “He was good today off the back of a long layoff on ground he wouldn’t have liked. There is a massive engine there and he is as exciting a two-year-old as I have ever ridden.”