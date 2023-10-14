That's some accolade given this was the trainer's eighth success in this race alone and his personal roll of honour includes the likes of Rock Of Gibraltar (2001), Churchill (2017) and St Mark’s Basilica (2020).

But none made the visual impressive this brilliant son of Justify did as he bounded three-and-a-half lengths clear of Alyanaabi and the chasing pack in ground connections insist was against him.

The trainer said: “He would have absolutely hated that ground and the stride on him is incredible, but he just never gets tired. We had nowhere else to run him and thank goodness we ran him.

“I wasn’t (tense) as I said to everyone he could get beat. He was entitled to get beat, but he just never gets tired. I’ve never seen a horse that doesn’t get tired. He goes again going to the line again. It is obviously part of his make-up. That would be his worst type of ground as Ryan said it was deep, sticky ground. You saw him going to the start, he hardly rose his legs and he hardly lifted his feet. We’ve never had anything like him. I’ve never had a horse that never gets tired. That is just the way it is.