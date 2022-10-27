He was quite an exciting novice hurdler the season before last, but picked up a small tendon injury after running at Hexham where he finished second. He's been off since March last year but has been in good form through the summer and autumn. He will start off in novices' handicap chases over two miles and will step him up towards Christmas. We're very much looking forward to getting him back on track.

He's an eight-year-old handicap chaser who will go for staying races through the winter. We feel the Eider Chase at Newcastle later in the season will suit him. He stays forever and is one of to look forward to in that sort of division. He could develop into a Welsh National horse for next year.

He has returned to the yard and we're very excited to have him back. My plan is to start him off over hurdles for a couple of runs, to try and reignite the fire as he looks to have been not finishing off his races. Once we're happy we'll switch back to fences. He's done well over the summer and we'll start off in a two-mile handicap hurdle at the beginning of November.