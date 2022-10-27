Our latest series focusing on the National Hunt season and horses worth adding to your My Stable tracker features trainer Harry Whittington.
He was quite an exciting novice hurdler the season before last, but picked up a small tendon injury after running at Hexham where he finished second. He's been off since March last year but has been in good form through the summer and autumn. He will start off in novices' handicap chases over two miles and will step him up towards Christmas. We're very much looking forward to getting him back on track.
He's an eight-year-old handicap chaser who will go for staying races through the winter. We feel the Eider Chase at Newcastle later in the season will suit him. He stays forever and is one of to look forward to in that sort of division. He could develop into a Welsh National horse for next year.
He has returned to the yard and we're very excited to have him back. My plan is to start him off over hurdles for a couple of runs, to try and reignite the fire as he looks to have been not finishing off his races. Once we're happy we'll switch back to fences. He's done well over the summer and we'll start off in a two-mile handicap hurdle at the beginning of November.
He's an unraced son of Jet Away - a stallion who is doing well in points and under Rules. He's been in training for over a year and feels like a proper chaser in the making one day. He's a bumper horse to follow, out of all our young horses to be running in bumpers he shows the most talent. He might stay in bumpers right through the season.
He's another young, French-bought individual. He ran in juvenile hurdles last autumn and was free-going but he won a nice race that's worked out well. He won nicely at Bangor in September but had the penalty there last time when he threw away his chance when jumping quite markedly to the right. He's better than that and isn't one to be giving up on.
