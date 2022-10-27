Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
Breeders Cup
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Rouge Vif makes a winning return at Cheltenham
Rouge Vif is back with Harry Whittington and will go hurdling

National Hunt season: Harry Whittington horses to follow

By Sporting Life
16:01 · THU October 27, 2022

Our latest series focusing on the National Hunt season and horses worth adding to your My Stable tracker features trainer Harry Whittington.

  • Click on horse name for full profile and to add to your My Stable tracker

Franigane

He was quite an exciting novice hurdler the season before last, but picked up a small tendon injury after running at Hexham where he finished second. He's been off since March last year but has been in good form through the summer and autumn. He will start off in novices' handicap chases over two miles and will step him up towards Christmas. We're very much looking forward to getting him back on track.

Young Bull

He's an eight-year-old handicap chaser who will go for staying races through the winter. We feel the Eider Chase at Newcastle later in the season will suit him. He stays forever and is one of to look forward to in that sort of division. He could develop into a Welsh National horse for next year.

Rouge Vif

He has returned to the yard and we're very excited to have him back. My plan is to start him off over hurdles for a couple of runs, to try and reignite the fire as he looks to have been not finishing off his races. Once we're happy we'll switch back to fences. He's done well over the summer and we'll start off in a two-mile handicap hurdle at the beginning of November.

Horses To Follow - Out now
READ: Experts picks of Horses to Follow

He Knows Better

He's an unraced son of Jet Away - a stallion who is doing well in points and under Rules. He's been in training for over a year and feels like a proper chaser in the making one day. He's a bumper horse to follow, out of all our young horses to be running in bumpers he shows the most talent. He might stay in bumpers right through the season.

Keep Running

He's another young, French-bought individual. He ran in juvenile hurdles last autumn and was free-going but he won a nice race that's worked out well. He won nicely at Bangor in September but had the penalty there last time when he threw away his chance when jumping quite markedly to the right. He's better than that and isn't one to be giving up on.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING