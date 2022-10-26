Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
Breeders Cup
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Horses To Follow - Out now
Horses To Follow - Out now

Horses To Follow 2022/23 jumps season | Expert picks

By Timeform
17:09 · WED October 26, 2022

Find out who four of the Timeform and Sporting Life experts have nominated as a name to note in Horses To Follow for the 2022/23 jumps season.

Gelino Bello

Adam Houghton

Few sires have thrown up good-quality staying chasers with the regularity that Saint des Saints has in recent years, with Djakadam, Protektorat and Saint Calvados all featuring among his best progeny. Gelino Bello is already one step ahead of that trio as a Grade 1-winning hurdler, which augurs well for his future prospects given that everything about him suggests he too will come into his own over fences. He can take high rank as a staying novice chaser this season.

Horses To Follow

Leave of Absence

Ben Linfoot

The signs are Masked Marvel is going to turn into a good National Hunt stallion, Teahupoo’s exploits the earliest hint we have of that, and his son Leave of Absence looks a novice hurdler to follow for the excellent Chris Gordon. Beaten horses who fared well in the Grade 2 Aintree bumper have shone in recent seasons (think My Tent Or Yours and Buveur d’Air) and this five-year-old looks likely to make his mark in novice hurdles, just like stablemates Highway One O Two and Aucunrisque have the last couple of campaigns.

Luke

Dan Barber

Sometimes a horse just sticks in the mind even after a mere fleeting glance in a paddock on travels around various racecourses. Luke was one of those, standing out a mile in the parade ring at Market Rasen, and everything about him suggests he’s going to make a very useful novice over fences; he’s a strapping sort from a family featuring no shortage of chase winners.

Netywell

Simon Walker

Size mightn’t be everything, but it sure helps when it comes to jumping fences and, if physique is anything to go by, it’s hard to believe that Netywell won’t develop into a smashing novice chaser. The fact he’s got an opening BHA mark of just 111 is a bonus and, if he was mine, Netywell would be going straight over fences in an attempt to rattle up a sequence. If he’s got the athleticism to match his size then he’ll surely win plenty of races in 2022/23.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING