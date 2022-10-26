Find out who four of the Timeform and Sporting Life experts have nominated as a name to note in Horses To Follow for the 2022/23 jumps season.

Gelino Bello Adam Houghton Few sires have thrown up good-quality staying chasers with the regularity that Saint des Saints has in recent years, with Djakadam, Protektorat and Saint Calvados all featuring among his best progeny. Gelino Bello is already one step ahead of that trio as a Grade 1-winning hurdler, which augurs well for his future prospects given that everything about him suggests he too will come into his own over fences. He can take high rank as a staying novice chaser this season.

Leave of Absence Ben Linfoot The signs are Masked Marvel is going to turn into a good National Hunt stallion, Teahupoo’s exploits the earliest hint we have of that, and his son Leave of Absence looks a novice hurdler to follow for the excellent Chris Gordon. Beaten horses who fared well in the Grade 2 Aintree bumper have shone in recent seasons (think My Tent Or Yours and Buveur d’Air) and this five-year-old looks likely to make his mark in novice hurdles, just like stablemates Highway One O Two and Aucunrisque have the last couple of campaigns.

Luke Dan Barber Sometimes a horse just sticks in the mind even after a mere fleeting glance in a paddock on travels around various racecourses. Luke was one of those, standing out a mile in the parade ring at Market Rasen, and everything about him suggests he’s going to make a very useful novice over fences; he’s a strapping sort from a family featuring no shortage of chase winners.

Netywell Simon Walker Size mightn’t be everything, but it sure helps when it comes to jumping fences and, if physique is anything to go by, it’s hard to believe that Netywell won’t develop into a smashing novice chaser. The fact he’s got an opening BHA mark of just 111 is a bonus and, if he was mine, Netywell would be going straight over fences in an attempt to rattle up a sequence. If he’s got the athleticism to match his size then he’ll surely win plenty of races in 2022/23.