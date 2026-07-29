OK, Aidan O’Brien is never going to say that. But there must be some sense of relief as he prepares to walk up and accept the winning trainer's gong after the Qatar Nassau Stakes for an eighth time.

That catapults him alongside the late, great, Sir Henry Cecil as the most successful trainer in the history of the race.

It’s seven days after Timeform’s ‘Run to Form’ metrics revealed that July, up to that point, was the worst month on recent record for the Ballydoyle maestro using the metric as a guide.

A string of defeats, some at long odds-on in maidens, rang an alarm bell or three. Especially as Benvenuto Cellini was being prepped to ship for the King George, targets locked in for the Goodwood Group Ones too.

O’Brien never blinked.