Aidan O’Brien’s current form the worst ever recorded by Timeform

Timeform's detailed ‘Run to Form’ metrics reveal that this July is not only the worst month on recent record for trainer Aidan O’Brien, but that the current Flat season is the worst for the Ballydoyle handler since that metric was introduced by the firm in 2012.

O’Brien’s present record of just three wins from his last 48 runners does tell part of the story but data garnered from Timeform’s ‘Run To Form’ metric points to the worst downturn in form for the yard since the 2020 season which was impacted by Covid. That form will be a concern ahead of Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini’s (124p) run in Saturday’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, with the three-year-old potentially also set to be joined by stablemates Minnie Hauk (127), Lambourn and Action. At the Qatar Goodwood Festival next week, O’Brien is expected to field high-profile Group 1 contenders such as Scandinavia (127), Gstaad (124) and Diamond Necklace (116).

Aidan O’Brien’s run to form % in the last five years