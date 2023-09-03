Sporting Life
Hollie Doyle and Nashwa come clear in the Falmouth
Nashwa: set to take her chance in the Irish Champion Stakes

Nashwa 'in great shape' for Irish Champion Stakes test

By Ashley Iveson
13:28 · SUN September 03, 2023

Nashwa is set to throw her hat into the ring for next weekend’s Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes following a pleasing workout in Newmarket on Saturday morning.

Having secured her third Group One victory with a dominant performance in the Falmouth at Newmarket in mid-July, John and Thady Gosden’s filly has since finished third in the Nassau at Goodwood and second in the Juddmonte International (replay below) at York.

She now looks set to take on the boys once more at Leopardstown, with dual Derby hero Auguste Rodin and King Edward VII Stakes winner and King George third King Of Steel among her potential rivals.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to Nashwa’s owner Imad Al Sagar, said: “We are positive, she did a nice little bit with Hollie solo on the Limekilns yesterday morning and everyone’s very happy.

“It seems the right spot to go for. She’s come out of York very well and Imad’s excited about going to Leopardstown next weekend.

“She’s in great shape and we’re looking forward to it.”

Fran Berry previews the Dundalk action
READ: Fran Berry's Irish Champions Festival views

