Nashwa 'in great shape' for Irish Champion Stakes test

Having secured her third Group One victory with a dominant performance in the Falmouth at Newmarket in mid-July, John and Thady Gosden’s filly has since finished third in the Nassau at Goodwood and second in the Juddmonte International (replay below) at York.

She now looks set to take on the boys once more at Leopardstown, with dual Derby hero Auguste Rodin and King Edward VII Stakes winner and King George third King Of Steel among her potential rivals.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to Nashwa’s owner Imad Al Sagar, said: “We are positive, she did a nice little bit with Hollie solo on the Limekilns yesterday morning and everyone’s very happy.

“It seems the right spot to go for. She’s come out of York very well and Imad’s excited about going to Leopardstown next weekend.

“She’s in great shape and we’re looking forward to it.”