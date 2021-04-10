Rest of Aintree review on Grand National day | Shishkin workmanlike in Maghull

Get all the latest news from the rest of the Aintree card on Randox Grand National day.

Shishkin gets the job done Shishkin continued his domination of the two-mile novice chasing scene with victory in the Grade One Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Chase. The Sporting Life Arkle winner didn't look at his imperious best and he had to be shaken up after the last to see off Funambule Sivola - a horse rated 20lb inferior to the winner. There didn't look to be that sort of chasm in class between them at Aintree, but perhaps Nicky Henderson's star novice was feeling the effects of the campaign on his fifth start of the season. 15:00 Aintree Full result and free video replay 1st 5 Shishkin (IRE) 1/8f

2nd 2 Funambule Sivola (FR) 14/1 Winning Trainer: N J Henderson | Winning Jockey: Nico de Boinville

My Drogo magic in Mersey My Drogo was a brilliant winner of the Grade One Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle for Dan and Harry Skelton as he totally outclassed the opposition over two and a half miles. It was a no contest from two out onwards as he charged home for an ultra-authoritative victory as he pinged the last two flights on his way to an excellent win. Ballyadam brought the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle form to the table, but he was beaten a long way from home and it was left to Minella Drama from the Donald McCain yard to lay it down to the winner. The runner-up ran well, but he was soon put in his place by My Drogo - to the tune of nine and a half lengths - and the winner gives the British novice hurdling division a respectable look following a blank Cheltenham Festival, which this horse skipped.

My Drogo is brilliant at Aintree

Reaction Dan Skelton said afterwards: "Sometimes with success the main emotion is relief and that's what I feel. "You can see now how important preparation is, the horses that have missed Cheltenham have such an advantage here. "He jumped three out very well and got to the front as there was no one else to go with him. "The idea was to get through this year novice hurdling and next year go chasing and nothing has changed. "Given his breeding, size and jumping you have to go now or never."

Hometown hero for Edmunds Hometown Boy ensured Stuart Edmunds won consecutive races at Aintree as he landed the opening EFT Systems Handicap Hurdle on Grand National day. Edmunds won the last race on day two of the meeting with Rowland Ward and he picked up where he left off with Hometown Boy who won despite a bad error at the final flight. The six-year-old took up the running from Barnaviddaun some way out and the well-supported favourite was in firm control with a couple of furlongs to go. A three-length winner at the line, he could've won by at least double that margin were it not for his late mistake and he rates a convincing winner for an in-form yard.

Hometown Boy won easily despite this mistake at the last