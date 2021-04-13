Newmarket Craven meeting latest news: Carolus Magnus impresses in opener

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy and trainer Andrew Balding teamed up to land the opening race of the bet365 Craven Meeting as Carolus Magnus (11/2) ran out a comfortable winner of the Alex Scott Maiden Stakes at Newmarket.
Following a promising introduction at Doncaster just over two weeks ago, the son of Holy Roman Emperor took a big step forward on the Rowley Mile, breaking smartly to bag the stands' side rail and controlling matters at the head of affairs thereafter.
Lexington Knight — who had finished just ahead of the winner on Town Moor — did try to put it up to his old foe two furlongs out, but he had no answers when things got serious and heavily-backed market leader Magical Land eventually ran on for second having looked laboured for much of the contest.
1.00 Newmarket
Full result and free video replay
1st Carolus Magnus 11/2
2nd Magical Land 5/6 fav
3rd Lexington Knight 7/2
Winning Trainer: A Balding | Winning Jockey: O Murphy
Forca Brasil continued trainer George Boughey's excellent start to the new season when taking out the bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes with the minimum of fuss.
The dogs had been barking about Caturra beforehand, but he never figured as Forsa Brasil travelled powerfully on the heels of the leaders before bursting into the lead when seeing daylight and comfortably holding long-time leader Love De Vega by three quarters of a length.
Antiphon caught the eye making late gains for third, but it is the 4/1 winner who might have booked his ticket to Royal Ascot with this taking display.
1.35 Newmarket
Full result and free video replay
1st Forsa Brasil 4/1
2nd Love De Vega 13/2
3rd Antiphon 11/2
Winning Trainer: G Boughey | Winning Jockey: R Ryan
