Newmarket Craven meeting latest news: Carolus Magnus impresses in opener

Murphy up and running at HQ

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy and trainer Andrew Balding teamed up to land the opening race of the bet365 Craven Meeting as Carolus Magnus (11/2) ran out a comfortable winner of the Alex Scott Maiden Stakes at Newmarket.

Following a promising introduction at Doncaster just over two weeks ago, the son of Holy Roman Emperor took a big step forward on the Rowley Mile, breaking smartly to bag the stands' side rail and controlling matters at the head of affairs thereafter.

Lexington Knight — who had finished just ahead of the winner on Town Moor — did try to put it up to his old foe two furlongs out, but he had no answers when things got serious and heavily-backed market leader Magical Land eventually ran on for second having looked laboured for much of the contest.