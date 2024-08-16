Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for ITV Racing at Doncaster

Check out Andrew McLaren's latest recommended multiple bet for Thursday's ITV Racing from Doncaster.
CAMILLE PISSARRO disappointed in the Gimcrack but he had excuses on the fast ground there with all his best efforts coming on good or softer. There should be sufficient give underfoot at Doncaster on Thursday for him to show what he is really capable of and the extra distance is no bad thing either. His eyecatching second to subsequent Group 1-winner Babouche is still fresh in the memory and that form makes him the one to beat here.
DESERT FLOWER has created a big impression in winning her two starts so far, overcoming inexperience to beat the reopposing Flight on debut and she won with any amount in hand under a penalty at HQ last time. She has the looks and pedigree to back it up and she can take this step up in class and trip in her stride to make it three from three.
Three-year-olds have won the last four renewals of this race and of this year’s Classic crop OXFORD COMMA looks the most interesting. She’s two from two this season and really impressed with the way she put the race to bed here at Doncaster last time, showing a good burst of speed to settle matters quickly. She promises to be suited by this step up in trip and can kickstart what could be a good weekend for connections with her stable/ownermate You Got To Me (who is also sired by Nathaniel) going for the St Leger on Saturday.
HARPER’S FERRY has some strong form to his name and is clearly well thought of by Ed Walker who intended to run him in the Dee Stakes at Chester until he refused at the stalls and pitched him into the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot where he finished eighth behind the high-class Calandagan last time. This is obviously a significant drop in class and a handicap mark of 93 looks fair based on his first three runs – he beat the now 92-rated Poniros at Windsor in April.
