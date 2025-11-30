Monday Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest

Jorebel can continue run of excellent form Over the last five seasons, Chris Gordon is the leading trainer at Plumpton with 51 wins, operating at a 23% strike rate, and Jorebel is expected to give him more success at the East Sussex track in the Chailey Classic & Vintage Tractor Club Handicap Chase (14:05).

He has won four of his five starts since returning in September, three of those over hurdles, but he proved better than ever switched to fences when making a winning start in this sphere at Lingfield 13 days ago. Jorebel was very well supported on that occasion, and showed an excellent attitude to fend off another improver, having no problem with the larger obstacles and the pair pulled miles clear of the remainder. The handicapper has raised him 6lb, but he’s been found a weakish race and, with improvement expected, this prolific six-year-old is expected to record another success.

Expert opinion from Timeform

More to come from Red Cadillac Over the last week, 86% of Nicky Richards’ horses have run to form – he has the Hot Trainer Flag – and Red Cadillac is fancied to build on his recent career-best return in the Festive Dining At Western House Hotel Handicap Hurdle (14:45) at Ayr.

He failed to win last season, but he did show promise once handicapping, and he got off the mark in determined fashion at Carlisle on his return from eight months off, proving he was fit to wear down the long-time leader close home. Red Cadillac and the runner-up were clear of the remainder in what was a stronger race than he faces now and, with plenty about him physically, he is expected to take another step forward following a 4lb rise in the weights.

Holloway Boy stands out at the weights The Unibet Hyde Stakes (15:27) at Kempton is often a good race for the time of year, and this year’s renewal has substance, but it is Holloway Boy who comes out best at the weights on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Admittedly, he isn’t a frequent winner, with just his shock debut win in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and a Group 3 win at Haydock to his name, but he is a consistent performer, who arguably proved better than ever when runner-up in the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot off a BHA mark of 110 last time. Holloway Boy was only beaten a neck by a progressive three-year-old on his way to better things on that occasion, impressing by the manner he moved into contention. He carried a penalty when not seen to best effect in this race 12 months ago, but he hasn’t one to carry this time round, and the booking of William Buick, who has a 29% strike rate for the yard in the last five seasons, catches the eye.