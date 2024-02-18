Mister Policeman returns to winning ways at Punchestown

Mister Policeman looked to get his career back on track with victory in the Concept Colours Rated Novice Chase at Punchestown.
The Willie Mullins-trained chestnut was purchased by Rich Ricci after hurdles success in France as a four-year-old and got off the mark for new connections at the first time of asking.
His first Irish run was in a two-mile Cork hurdle last April, a race he won comfortably before graduating to fences at the start of this term.
His first attempt at Fairyhouse in November was a success and the gelding then headed to Naas in January and started as the favourite in a two-mile novice.
He was comprehensively beaten on that occasion as Quilixios came home in front with Sa Fureur behind him and Mister Policeman over eight lengths away from the winner in third.
At Punchestown the five-year-old looked to make amends for a sticky round of jumping last time and under Paul Townend he was much improved, travelling well as the 1/2 favourite in a field of five.
Rounding the final bend he was galloping along comfortably and was able to produce a neat jump at the last to pull away to a six-length victory.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Mullins said of the success: “He’s still learning to jump and he’ll probably be better going out in trip at some stage, but this race fitted nicely into his schedule. It will leave him nicely set up for the spring.
“I’d imagine he’ll stay at home and there are plenty of good races to be won. He could go for a novice handicap.”
Rachael Blackmore coaxed home Senior Chief to take the QuinnBet Beginners Chase over two miles and seven furlongs.
The 2/9 favourite had placed in two runs over fences so far and seemed to require a little persuasion throughout the race but scraped home to prevail by three-quarters of a length.
“Rachael said once she turned in she knew it was OK but I’m not so sure,” winning trainer Henry De Bromhead said.
“He’s done little wrong in fairness to him, and the handicapper might reassess him from a mark of 142.
“He looked laboured and Rachael said it’s tough old ground. We’ll look for a handicap now and see where we go from there.
“I’m delighted for the lads (Lucky In Life Syndicate) who are great supporters and a lot of them work at Regeneron in Limerick.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.