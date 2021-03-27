Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Mishriff wins a thriller under David Egan

Mishriff edges Sheema Classic thriller for on-fire Gosden team

By Sporting Life
16:38 · SAT March 27, 2021

Mishriff edged out Japanese pair Chrono Genesis and Loves Only You to win the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic and complete a stellar day for John and Thady Gosden.

Team Gosden had already won the Dubai Turf with Lord North and the Lincoln with Haqeeqy - as well as completing a Kempton double - before Mishriff fought off a strong late challenge under David Egan.

Aidan O'Brien's Mogul was backed into 7/4 favouritism on the off with Mishriff drifting out to 4/1, but the market leader was in trouble approaching the final furlong and failed to land a blow.

Mishriff came with a strong run down the outside, but both Chrono Genesis and Loves Only You made him work hard for the win, the victory margin just a neck.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content