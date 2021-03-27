Mishriff edges Sheema Classic thriller for on-fire Gosden team

Team Gosden had already won the Dubai Turf with Lord North and the Lincoln with Haqeeqy - as well as completing a Kempton double - before Mishriff fought off a strong late challenge under David Egan.

Aidan O'Brien's Mogul was backed into 7/4 favouritism on the off with Mishriff drifting out to 4/1, but the market leader was in trouble approaching the final furlong and failed to land a blow.

Mishriff came with a strong run down the outside, but both Chrono Genesis and Loves Only You made him work hard for the win, the victory margin just a neck.