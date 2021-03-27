Lord North towers above Dubai Turf rivals under Frankie Dettori

Lord North bounced back to winning form in magnificent style with an authoritative win in the Group One Dubai Turf at Meydan.
It completed an across-the-world big-race double for John and Thady Gosden - who had won the Lincoln minutes earlier with Haqeeqy - with Frankie Dettori doing the steering in Dubai.
Held up in the early exchanges, Dettori was happy to bide his time at the back of the field aboard last year's Prince of Wales's Stakes winner, and he began making his move on the turn for home.
Two furlongs out he went into overdrive down the middle of the track, putting the race to bed with a powerful finishing effort that his rivals just couldn't live with.
He had three lengths in hand at the line from runner-up Vin De Garde and Felix in third.
Dettori said: “It was a nice pace. I followed William’s horse (William Buick, on Al Suhail). I had plenty of horse, and I know he stays really well.
“So I kicked him early, and he flew. I didn’t do much else after that – he did the rest.
“He was a handful in the early days, so he was gelded. He’s much more focused now, and he’s done nothing wrong.
“He’s a horse to go to war with in all the big races this year. Let’s try the Prince of Wales’s again … but I’m sure Mr Gosden will have a plan, and we’ll have lots of fun.”
The Italian added of his successful spell back in Dubai during the winter: “It’s not been so bad, has it?
“I love it – coming back to where I started years ago. Twenty-five years of the World Cup, and I think I’ve been at most of them – they have been tremendous memories.
“Long may it continue.”