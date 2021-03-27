Lord North towers above Dubai Turf rivals under Frankie Dettori

It completed an across-the-world big-race double for John and Thady Gosden - who had won the Lincoln minutes earlier with Haqeeqy - with Frankie Dettori doing the steering in Dubai.

Held up in the early exchanges, Dettori was happy to bide his time at the back of the field aboard last year's Prince of Wales's Stakes winner, and he began making his move on the turn for home.

Two furlongs out he went into overdrive down the middle of the track, putting the race to bed with a powerful finishing effort that his rivals just couldn't live with.

He had three lengths in hand at the line from runner-up Vin De Garde and Felix in third.