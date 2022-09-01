Dragon Symbol was the only horse taken out from the five-day stage while Ventura Diamond was eliminated, making Hala Hala Athmani the final horse to make the cut.

Minzaal will break from stall seven under Jim Crowley as his horse bids for a first Group One success at the fifth attempt.

Last year's winner Emaraaty Ana is one of the rivals standing in his way as well as Naval Crown, Rohaan and Harry Three who were all behind Minzaal at Deauville.

Art Power is drawn in stall one under David Allan with his Sky Bet City of York conqueror, Kinross, who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori, breaking from stall two.

Khaadem, an improver over five furlongs this season, steps back up in trip to six under Kieran Shoemark, while Brad The Brief, taken out of the City of York due to the fast ground, will run under Cieren Fallon.

Great Ambassador, Castle Star, Dubawi Legend, Flaming Rib, Go Bears Go, Chil Chil and Umm Kulthum complete the field.

Betfair Sprint Cup: Horse-by-horse guide