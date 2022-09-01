Sporting Life
Minzaal is back to winning ways at Newbury
Minzaal is back to winning ways at Newbury

Minzaal heads 17 in Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock Saturday September 3

By Sporting Life
10:43 · THU September 01, 2022

Owen Burrows' Minzaal heads a final and maximum field of 17 for the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday.

Dragon Symbol was the only horse taken out from the five-day stage while Ventura Diamond was eliminated, making Hala Hala Athmani the final horse to make the cut.

Minzaal will break from stall seven under Jim Crowley as his horse bids for a first Group One success at the fifth attempt.

Last year's winner Emaraaty Ana is one of the rivals standing in his way as well as Naval Crown, Rohaan and Harry Three who were all behind Minzaal at Deauville.

Art Power is drawn in stall one under David Allan with his Sky Bet City of York conqueror, Kinross, who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori, breaking from stall two.

Khaadem, an improver over five furlongs this season, steps back up in trip to six under Kieran Shoemark, while Brad The Brief, taken out of the City of York due to the fast ground, will run under Cieren Fallon.

Great Ambassador, Castle Star, Dubawi Legend, Flaming Rib, Go Bears Go, Chil Chil and Umm Kulthum complete the field.

Betfair Sprint Cup: Horse-by-horse guide

Kinross wins the City of York
Click for Dave Ord's Sprint Cup guide

Betfair Sprint Cup: The big questions

Can Minzaal strike at the top level in the Sprint Cup?
Can Minzaal strike at the top level in the Sprint Cup?

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

