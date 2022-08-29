David Ord has a horse-by-horse guide to Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup where he sides with a horse coming back in trip.

ART POWER Was making a belated seasonal reappearance in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes when fourth behind Kinross, and showed plenty before the ten-month absence and seventh furlong took a toll. Entitled to come on for it and a big player here if he does as he is back to his best trip in a race he finished fifth and fourth in respectively in 2021 and 2020. BRAD THE BRIEF Matt Brocklebank’s Value Ante-Post selection and arrives here on a roll and a hat-trick. Not seen since winning the Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh in May with connections waiting for some cut in the ground and missed an intended outing in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville. However, goes well fresh and at this track which means he’s one for the shortlist.

DRAGON SYMBOL Was one of the leading sprinters of 2021 but not quite at the same level this term, his sole win coming in a small-field conditions race at Hamilton. Ran a creditable race when fifth in the Nunthorpe but was drawn in the right place that day and the overall balance of his form leaves him with something to find. EMARAATY ANA Won this last year when he arrived off the back of a good run in the Nunthorpe – and he’s followed the same hoofprints this term, finishing strongly when third behind Highfield Princess. That was his best performance of the campaign and clearly a player in a race that plays to his strengths. GREAT AMBASSADOR Beaten a head and a neck in the Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket at the weekend where he raced away from the two principals. Had previously run a very good race when sixth in the Stewards’ Cup but while the potential big field scenario here will suit, the opposition may not. KHAADEM Beat Raseel at Goodwood and fared best of those in his group when fourth behind Highfield Princess in the Nunthorpe. Has been campaigned exclusively at five furlongs this term but does stay six – although whether he does as well as some of these remains to be seen.

Kinross wins the City of York

KINROSS Right back to his best when a cosy winner of the City Of York last time, having looked unlucky in the Lennox at Goodwood the time before so he arrives at Haydock right at the peak of his powers. He may be better known as a seven-furlong performer but he went well in both the Maurice de Gheest and QIPCO British Champions Sprint last term. At Ascot he found persistent trouble throughout the final two furlongs and finished with petrol in the tank. He’s less ground dependant than he was but the forecast rain towards the weekend is clearly of no concern either. MINZAAL Reliable and top-class sprinter whose only off-day came in cheekpieces at Royal Ascot. Very good second in the Maurice de Gheest and looks sure to run his race – and go close. NAVAL CROWN Arguably just about the form pick on his Platinum Jubilee win and July Cup second behind Alcohol Free but not at his best in France last time when behind Minzaal and Rohaan. Could easily bounce back. ROHAAN Was never able to land a blow behind Kinross at York but was left poorly placed there. His Wokingham win and solid efforts in the Hackwood and Maurice de Gheest are better guides to his chance – and it’s a leading one.

CASTLE STAR Kept very good company at two but only seen once this term when fifth behind Ladies Church in the Sapphire Stakes. Much more needed on Saturday. DUBAWI LEGEND Reverted to sprinting last three starts and picked up a valuable German prize, the Goldene Peitsche at Baden-Baden, at the weekend. That may do his confidence the world of good but still has a bit to prove in against the older sprinters. FLAMING RIB Second in the Sandy Lane here and the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot before a first tilt at the older sprinters ended with a ninth-placed finish behind Alcohol Free in the July Cup. This could be too deep too. GO BEARS GO Very fast on his day and back to winning ways in cheekpieces in the Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh last time. He had the run of the race that day, though, and it won’t be easy to dominate these. HARRY THREE Progressed through handicaps to win a Listed race at Deauville and was not beaten that far when tenth in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at the same track last time. This demands more. CHIL CHIL Hasn’t been at her best this season and nothing in her run behind Princess Shabnam at Pontefract last time suggested she’s about to break her Group One duck.

Umm Kulthum makes a winning return