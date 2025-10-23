Minnie Hauk leads the European pre-entries for the 2025 Breeders' Cup

Minnie Hauk the star attraction

There will be no European runners in the dirt races at this year’s Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar, though the 207 pre-entries for this year’s event do feature several leading European fancies in the turf races.

The highest profile is Arc runner-up Minnie Hauk who has two options; the Turf, and the Filly & Mare Turf. The Turf looks sure to go to Europe who have nine of the 14 pre-entries, with Ethical Diamond (Willie Mullins) and Rebel’s Romance (Charlie Appleby) two of the more high-profile ones, along with the James Owen-trained Wimbledon Hawkeye who is quietly fancied by his up-and-coming trainer following the colt's recent win in the Nashville Dery at Kentucky.

Owen told Nick Luck's daily podcast: “He’s in great form from his American trip, he travelled great to there and he’s thrived since for a little freshen up.

“It’s a tough ask but a tight left-handed track will suit him, he handles fast ground, Frankie [Dettori, jockey] knows him, and we’ve been practicing his gate speed so he can get out and hold his position better.

“Fingers crossed we get a nice draw, and I think he has a good each-way chance.

“We’ve asked Frankie to ride both horses [Wimbledon Hawkeye and Aspect Island]. It’s not confirmed yet but I’m sure he will be keen to ride them.”

Minnie Hauk also has the option of joining stablemate Bedtime Story in the final race of the night, the Filly & Mare Turf. The Charlie Appleby-trained pair of Cinderella's Dream and Diamond Rain lead the British charge along with the Andrew Balding-trained See The Fire, with the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained Gezora also amongst the entries.

Graffard could also saddle Sahlan in the Mile which also features Bucanero Fuerte (Adrian Murray) and Arc third The Lion In Winter (Aidan O’Brien). Jonquil (Andrew Balding), Notable Speech (Appleby) and surprise Sussex Stakes winner Qirat (Ralph Beckett) also have entries along with the Japanese-trained Argine (Mitsumasa Nakauchida) who also has the option of the Distaff on the dirt along with compatriot Alice Verite (Kazuya Nakatake).

Bucanero Fuerte’s first preference, however, is in the Turf Sprint in which stablemate Arizona Blaze also features. Jack Davison could have his first Breeders’ Cup runner with She’s Quality, while Khaadem also has an entry for Charlie Hills.