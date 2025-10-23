Minnie Hauk leads the European pre-entries for the 2025 Breeders' Cup at Del Mar.
Minnie Hauk the star attraction
There will be no European runners in the dirt races at this year’s Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar, though the 207 pre-entries for this year’s event do feature several leading European fancies in the turf races.
The highest profile is Arc runner-up Minnie Hauk who has two options; the Turf, and the Filly & Mare Turf. The Turf looks sure to go to Europe who have nine of the 14 pre-entries, with Ethical Diamond (Willie Mullins) and Rebel’s Romance (Charlie Appleby) two of the more high-profile ones, along with the James Owen-trained Wimbledon Hawkeye who is quietly fancied by his up-and-coming trainer following the colt's recent win in the Nashville Dery at Kentucky.
Owen told Nick Luck's daily podcast: “He’s in great form from his American trip, he travelled great to there and he’s thrived since for a little freshen up.
“It’s a tough ask but a tight left-handed track will suit him, he handles fast ground, Frankie [Dettori, jockey] knows him, and we’ve been practicing his gate speed so he can get out and hold his position better.
“Fingers crossed we get a nice draw, and I think he has a good each-way chance.
“We’ve asked Frankie to ride both horses [Wimbledon Hawkeye and Aspect Island]. It’s not confirmed yet but I’m sure he will be keen to ride them.”
Minnie Hauk also has the option of joining stablemate Bedtime Story in the final race of the night, the Filly & Mare Turf. The Charlie Appleby-trained pair of Cinderella's Dream and Diamond Rain lead the British charge along with the Andrew Balding-trained See The Fire, with the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained Gezora also amongst the entries.
Graffard could also saddle Sahlan in the Mile which also features Bucanero Fuerte (Adrian Murray) and Arc third The Lion In Winter (Aidan O’Brien). Jonquil (Andrew Balding), Notable Speech (Appleby) and surprise Sussex Stakes winner Qirat (Ralph Beckett) also have entries along with the Japanese-trained Argine (Mitsumasa Nakauchida) who also has the option of the Distaff on the dirt along with compatriot Alice Verite (Kazuya Nakatake).
Bucanero Fuerte’s first preference, however, is in the Turf Sprint in which stablemate Arizona Blaze also features. Jack Davison could have his first Breeders’ Cup runner with She’s Quality, while Khaadem also has an entry for Charlie Hills.
Future Stars Friday
On Future Stars Friday, European challengers also focus on the turf races with the Aidan O’Brien-trio of Brussels, Mission Central and True Love all entered for the Juvenile Turf Sprint, along with Havana Anna for Aidan’s son Donnacha. The James Owen-trained Aspect Island is the sole British runner in the race guaranteed a run though Charlie Appleby’s Military Code is the first reserve.
Owen told Nick Luck's daily podcast: “His last run was a massive step forward, he’d only won a nursery before, but it was a great run at Newmarket over five furlongs.
"He’s very quick – he was in front at the furlong pole there – he likes quick ground and will handle the bend fine. He has a good mind. After the race Tim (Gredley, owner) was very keen on getting him into the Breeders’ Cup, and the horse is only on the improve.
"I’ve never been to Del Mar – they obviously go bloody quick – but hopefully he can latch onto them."
Andrew Balding has enjoyed a fruitful domestic campaign and his May Hill runner-up Pacific Mission could bid to enhance her reputation in the Juvenile Fillies Turf. Again, the O’Brien brigade are well represented, with Balantina (Donnacha) and Queen of Hawaii (Joseph) joining the Ballydoyle trio of Beautify, True Love and Precise – who won one of the qualifying challenge races to guarantee her spot – all entered.
Like True Love, Brussels also has an alternative entry, this time in the Juvenile Turf in which he could be joined by stablemate Gstaad and compatriot North Coast (Joseph O’Brien). Humidity (Balding) and recent Ascot runner-up Ardisia lead the British challenge.
Ardisia’s trainer Hugo Palmer told Nick Luck: “I don’t know why [he has improved so much]. He runs a lot – the Breeders' Cup will be his 12th run of the campaign – but I can’t remember the last time that he galloped.
“He let us down at Royal Ascot when he nearly climbed out of the top of he stalls and gave Oisin Murphy a horrible time in the gates, but he was gelded soon after.
“He did a fast bit of work before Goodwood, but other than that he’s raced every two or three weeks and all we’ve needed to do is check his well-being and make sure we’re happy with him.
“He’s thrived on being kept busy. He loves the game, has a great constitution, and it’s great to have a horse like that. Oisin will ride him.”
On the horse stepping up in trip, Palmer added: “We felt like he would have won at Ascot with another 100 yards. He has to go further again but Del Mar is a sharp track. We will need a good draw but that goes for every horse at the Breeders’ Cup.”
