William Buick believes the experience gained by Notable Speech at Del Mar will stand him in good stead on his return to the track in the FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile.

Last year’s Qipco 2000 Guineas and Qatar Sussex Stakes winner finished a close up third in the $2 million contest when sent off the 23/10 favourite to register a Group One win number three of the campaign. However, despite the Charlie Appleby-trained son of Dubawi, who registered his first win of the year in last month’s Grade One Rogers Woodbine Mile, tasting defeat on previous visit to the meeting, Buick feels he can better that effort, granted a good draw, on November 1st. Buick said: “The Breeders’ Cup is a massive highlight and Charlie likes to target it, and he always does. Charlie’s record at the Breeders’ Cup is very good. “Notable Speech was very brave in Canada when he won as he had to fight for his position early. He was unlucky in the Jacques le Marois and he should have won that day. “He ran well in the Mile last year and that experience will stand him in good stead this year. "You always need a good bit of fortune with the two turn mile around Del Mar, and in particular a good draw would be helpful.”

William Buick returns in triumph on Notable Speech