Mrs Milner strikes for Value Bet at 14/1 | Rest of Cheltenham review

Milner strikes for Value Bet

MRS MILNER struck for Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet at 14/1 in the Pertemps Final as Paul Nolan's mare ran away with the handicap hurdle by five lengths.

Nolan has won at the Festival before, as his Noble Prince won at this meeting a decade ago, and his small County Wexford yard will be celebrating again after this stunning victory.

It looked wide open two from home, but Mrs Milner was travelling well under Bryan Cooper and she stormed away from her rivals up the hill.

The gambled-on The Bosses Oscar - sent off as the 100/30 favourite - went after Mrs Milner after the last, but he didn't make serious inroads and had to settle for second from Come On Teddy with Milliner fourth.

Sky Bet paid seven places on the race and positions fifth to seventh were filled by Champagne Platinum, Ask Dillon and Dandy Mag in chronological order.

It was Cooper's ninth Festival success and he said: "I had to sit and suffer. I was in no panic, I knew I stayed well and the loose horse helped me out.

"She put down at the second, so she learnt from her fall, she was good.

“It’s great, I can tell you it’s been a lonely couple of years walking out of this place without any winners when you get used to riding them.

“I can’t thank these men enough, Paul and James Nolan, they stood by me for the last three or four years and gave me some stuff when I didn’t have any.

“It’s a pity they can’t be here, the owners (Manverton Limited) – you might not have heard of them, but they put a lot of money into the game and this will mean a lot to them.”