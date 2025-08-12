Mike Vince sets the scene ahead of the 2025 Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York

If I had a chance this week I’d want to put one question to William Derby and his York team - how on earth do you follow what happened during four days when the sun shone on the Knavesmire a year ago?
Just remember day 1 - when City of Troy broke the course record to land the richest race the track had ever staged, the Juddmonte International, seeing off a world class field with French raider Calandagan and Ghostwriter filling the places and 8 lengths off the winner in fourth was a certain Bluestocking - who just weeks later claimed the Arc at Longchamp. No wonder it was voted Longines Race of the Year!
It also completed a blistering brilliant treble for Ballydoyle after Los Angeles and Illinois finished a neck apart in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur and The Lion in Winter, assessed as Europe’s top two-year-old landed the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes, a race revitalised by a prize money boost and conditions change - with Godolphin’s Ruling Court, who went on to win this years 2000 Guineas a well beaten favourite in third.
It was Ballydoyle again with Content in the Pertemps Yorkshire Oaks on Friday and Bradsell in the Coolmore Nunthorpe on the Friday, also remembered for Cool Hoof Luke’s win in the Al Basti Gimcrack - and he has not been on a racecourse since.
His stablemate See The Fire was also amongst the winners, taking the Saturday opener the Sky Bet Strensall, and she has been back to York since - destroying the field in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes at the Dante Festival in May to win by 12 lengths.
And then there was the Sky Bet Ebor itself, and a fourth win in six years for the Irish as the six-year-old Magical Zoe, chased home by Kihavah, Oneforthegutter and Epic Poet sparked long queues at the payout, as she was sent off favourite.
Those are just a few of the memories - Ed Walker had a week he’ll never forget with Celandine, Scenic and the big priced Canoodled all winning, and the Quinn yard landing the opener, a handicap, with 10/1 shot JM Jungle - a Group 2 winner at Goodwood last time.
But it also showed you sometimes have to look behind the headlines. The Sky Bet Convivial is Europe’s richest maiden and in fifth that afternoon was a horse named Whirl - 12 months on she’s won the Musidora at York, and both Pretty Polly Stakes at The Curragh and Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.
That’s all part of York’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival- and it all adds to an intriguing feeling, but can it match the 2024 Roll of Honour?
Only time will tell.
