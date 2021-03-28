Mike Cattermole column following the deaths of Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, Reg Bond and Rebecca Bastiman

Hamdan was champion owner eight times in his own right here but, as a founding member, was an integral part the Godolphin set-up too.

Mind you, who knows what the future holds now that the horses have been transferred to the 'Shadwell Estate Co'? One hopes that a member of his family will carry things forward in some form and how poignant was it to see Haqeeqy win the Lincoln on Saturday in the colours of his daughter, Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum.

Perhaps it will be felt more deeply in the short term as, unlike Abdullah who latterly relied more on his own stock, Hamdan was a regular at the sales on these islands and a huge supporter of both Tattersalls and Goffs. They will miss his constant and generous custom.

Like Khalid Abdullah, who died just a few weeks ago, Sheikh Hamdan also leaves a huge legacy and his loss is another major blow to the world of racing and bloodstock.

With the passing of Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum this week, at the age of 75, we have lost another truly great owner and breeder of the modern game.

So, if you include the 12 titles won by the “boys in blue”, that makes an incredible 20 since his first in 1990. That’s some level of dominance.

His royal blue and white silks are known the world over and the supply chain of champions that carried them was seemingly endless. From Al Bahathri in the mid 1980s, right through to Battaash, Hamdan raced some incredible champions over the last four decades and won almost every big race, with only the St Leger of the British Classics eluding him.

At the end of the 1980s and start of the 90s, Sheikh Hamdan entered a golden spell with the likes of his home-bred half-brothers Unfuwain and Nashwan, as well as Dayjur, Salsabil, Elmaamul and Shadayid.

Fortunately for me, this was all during my days as Willie Carson’s agent. It was a privilege to be “on the inside” and hear about the plans and workings of the Sheikh’s team, gauged from regular calls with not just his trainers, such as Dick Hern, John Dunlop, Peter Walwyn, Robert Armstrong and John Benstead, but also with Angus Gold, his right-hand man for 35 years.

All spoke of Sheikh Hamdan as being a kind, loyal man with an incredible knowledge and passion and they held him in the highest respect. I interviewed him but never had the benefit of chatting to him in “private” time - I tried once when the opportunity seemed to present itself one day at Ascot but I didn’t get very far - and it was clear that he preferred a quiet, low-key presence.

He would make the ultimate decisions about what to do with the horses and was often more right than wrong, it seemed. Once, Hern wanted to withdraw Dayjur because of the soft ground for the King’s Stand in 1990 but Hamdan insisted on letting him take his chance and was rewarded with a superb performance.

Later that summer, I recall a dispute over the plans for Salsabil who, at his suggestion, had gone and beaten the colts in the Irish Derby. Dunlop and Carson then wanted to go for the King George and the filly was prepared for it. But Sheikh Mohammed had both Old Vic and Belmez in the line-up and Hamdan said no, quite late on, as the brothers sorted out a bit of racing politics. That was that.

Erhaab was his second Derby winner after Nashwan's heroics and then Willie’s last brilliant hurrah for his boss came with Bahri in the 1995 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes with that famous “under the trees” ride that has gone into racing folklore.

When Willie and John Dunlop met the owner in the parade ring before the race, the jockey admitted he could not beat the brilliant Ridgewood Pearl. But the Scot told his boss that he had a plan, which was received in silence at first, before the Sheikh said simply: "Do it”.

Willie enjoyed a superb climax to his career in those famous colours and then the loyal Richard Hills took over when he retired in 1996. Later, one of my favourite Hamdan horses was Sakhee, bred by the Sheikh, who was an outstanding performer and, but for Tiznow, would have pulled off the Arc/Breeders Cup Classic double.

It is a regret that Sheikh Hamdan’s champions on the turf never replicated that success at stud, whether at Nunnery in Norfolk, Derrinstown in Ireland or Shadwell Farm in Kentucky. Mohaather is the latest big hope and there is still time for Muhaarar.

However, and it is a big however, by standing Green Desert (raced by his elder brother Maktoum Al Maktoum) at Nunnery for over two decades, Hamdan oversaw a highly successful stallion and, moreover, ensured the line that produced his amazing sons and super-sires such as Cape Cross (sire of Ouija Board, Sea The Stars - sire of Taghrooda - and Golden Horn), Invincible Spirit (sire of Kingman) and Oasis Dream.

Quite simply, Sheikh Hamdan’s influence as a hugely successful owner, breeder and investor was immeasurable. We will never forget him.

REG BOND

Sadly, we also lost owner/breeder Reg Bond this week at the age of 77 after a long illness.

Reg, a proud Yorkshireman, had made his fortune from the tyre business. Bond Boy was his first decent horse and he won the Stewards’ Cup for Bryan Smart back in 2002.

I played a very, very small part in that, being asked by Reg and Bryan to represent them at the draw for Goodwood’s big sprint, which, being made 48 hours beforehand, meant it could be difficult for connections to be present.

Once out of the hat, you could then choose your own draw position from what was left. By coincidence, for three years out of five at the time, I was the winning representative, having done the same for Roger Charlton with Harmonic Way in 1999 and Patavellian in 2003.

Roger rewarded me both years with a case of champagne for my “trouble”. Reg, on the other hand, invited me for a tour of his tyre warehouse in Pocklington! I loved it. Tyres come in all shapes and sizes and some were unimaginably huge – the size of a small house! He insisted that I left with a brand new set of radials on my car. What a gent.

Reg, who was blinded in one eye during his early days as a mechanic, did really well with his horses over the years and Misu Bond and Monsieur Bond made it as stallions, the latter on the back of winning the Duke of York Stakes at Reg’s beloved Knavesmire.

REBECCA BASTIMAN

It has been a mournful week and although I didn’t know Rebecca, it would be remiss of me not to mention her passing.

Given that she was just 40-years-old, this was genuinely tragic news. She had barely lived half a life and had so much left to give.

My thoughts are with her family.

GOSDENS CARRYING THE LOAD