Cheltenham Festival: Mike Cattermole column

A CHELTENHAM LIKE NO OTHER We have become rather used to racing without crowds over the past nine months or so. Certainly, commentating to an empty racecourse can be a surreal experience, although at a quiet midweek all-weather card, it’s not much different to the norm, to be honest. Of all the meetings that will suffer most because of a lack of a crowd, the Cheltenham Festival would be top of the list – and by a long way. Without a soul there, the meeting will lose a large chunk of its own soul. Football broadcasters have become experts at piping in recorded crowd noise. I suppose it is clever but, personally, I prefer to hear the 'clean' sound and hear the ball being kicked alongside the players shouting and screaming and the managers bellowing instructions. I wonder what ITV or even RTV might do, given that sound coverage is usually ramped up for meetings like this. The noise of jumping an obstacle, some fruity vocal encouragement and, perhaps most concerning right now, the crack of the whip could all be more emphasized with no crowd. We shall see. Will there be a 'virtual roar' as the tapes go up?

MULLINS TO PUSH THE BAR EVEN HIGHER Out on the course, Willie Mullins will probably dominate and set new records. How ironic that the one horse of his that I had backed ante-post, Energumene, has not made it. Typical. Still, it is nothing compared to my mate Jeff Randall, the former Sky New business editor. Jeff is 'retired' now but remains busy, is a director at Sandown and also a shrewd judge of form. He has compiled an impressive ante-post portfolio, which had included Energumene at 20/1 for the Arkle and Thyme Hill at 14s for the Stayers. Ouch! Henry De Bromhead already had an exceptionally strong team, before being topped up by free signing Envoi Allen, and he will be disappointed if he doesn’t feature highly. It will also be fascinating to see what sort of reaction a winner from Cullentra House will receive. 'Sneezy' Foster will surely give Gordon a mention in post-race dispatches, no? Ultimately, though, if you’ve backed a winner, who cares who trains it? We have to move on.

COME ON THE BRITS! The home team will be led by the usual suspects – Nicky Henderson, Paul Nicholls and the very much in-form Dan Skelton. Roksana obviously has Concertista to beat in the Mares’ Hurdle but could do it and I think that Spiritofthegames has a right chance too in the Pertemps Final on Thursday. If ever a horse deserved to win one at the Festival, it is he. He was fifth in the 2018 County Hurdle and third in the 2019 Stable Plate and a decent sixth in that same race last year. He has never won at Cheltenham but has been second three times (including in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last November) and third twice. These days, Spiritofthegames may be needing more of a trip – as shown eye-catchingly at Chepstow last time - and is nicely handicapped over hurdles. I do like Aye Right for Harriet Graham in the Ultima on the opening day and think that Chris Gordon’s On The Slopes is capable of running well at a decent price in the Grand Annual on Wednesday, although I do fear Embittered. Hold The Note looks ready to go close for Mick Channon in Thursday’s Fulke Walwyn/Kim Muir on his second run back after a wind operation. Let’s hope that this is the only crowd-free Festival of our lifetime but, most of all, that all runners and riders return safely.

RED FACES - BUT FOR BHA OR MURPHY? It seems extraordinary that the champion jockey, Brian Hughes, will not be at Cheltenham this week. He has booked rides at Sedgefield on Tuesday, Huntingdon on Wednesday, Doncaster on Thursday and Fakenham on Friday. It might end up being a shrewd move to be operating in calmer ponds as the two Harrys, Skelton and Cobden, are dipping into the raging white waters at Cheltenham. And what of our other champion jockey, Oisin Murphy? He was due to return to the saddle after a six-month ban this weekend but, according to the BHA, had apparently not followed testing protocol and was prevented from doing so – but only at the last minute. Clearly he thought he had done what was needed or why else would he have booked himself to ride at Lingfield on Friday and Chelmsford on Saturday? Perhaps there was confusion as the suspension had been given in France? Even so, the BHA should have made sure that everything was clear to him, guided him through his return, and made sure he was ready. He is an important figure in the game. Perhaps Oisin shouldered some blame too but he doesn’t run the sport! It was an embarrassing mess and surely so easily avoidable.

