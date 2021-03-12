Horse Racing
Oisin Murphy will not race on Friday as originally planned

Oisin Murphy will not return to racing this weekend due to admin error

By Sporting Life
10:54 · FRI March 12, 2021

Oisin Murphy’s planned return to action at Lingfield on Friday following a three-month suspension has been delayed due to an “administrative error”.

The champion jockey was banned after a drugs test at Chantilly in July showed metabolites of cocaine. He strenuously denied taking the drug and requested a B sample.

Upon receiving the results, France Galop held a hearing where the rider’s defence of environmental contamination from a sexual encounter and scientific hair test evidence was accepted.

He was due to take up three rides on Friday and a further five at Chelmsford on Saturday but posted on Twitter:

“At 18.50 yesterday I was personally informed by the BHA due to an administrative error I will not be able to partner my rides at Lingfield today and Chelmsford on Saturday.

“I’m currently looking into this situation with the BHA and I plan to be back on the racetrack as soon as I possibly can.

"I apologise profusely to all the owners, trainers and supporters who I’m having to let down at such late notice. It’s 128 days since my last ride in the UK.”

Murphy later added: “Please note I can’t arrange testing personally. Only the BHA have the ability to do so. I’ve been available + completed all the tests thus far.”

