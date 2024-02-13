There are bumps in many a road to Cheltenham and for Michael O’Sullivan, a rising star in the Irish weighing room, he’s just had his first.

Marine Nationale went to the Dublin Racing Festival as a key member of team March bankers, but fluffed his lines in the Irish Arkle. Sent off at 4/7 he was uncharacteristically laboured as he came home a well beaten fifth.

A bump in the road but no need to call out the AA. The wheels are still on.

“He’s good, he came out of the race fine. He seems happy and healthy at home. He’s sound in every way,” the jockey said.

“Obviously it was very disappointing for him to get beat, but he’s had seven runs and won six of them and lost one. There might have been a number of factors behind it but nothing substantial it seems. It was his second run over fences in a Grade One against horses who have run in Grade Ones before. He just wasn’t 100% happy, whatever it was on the day.

“But he’s come out of it fine and seems well at home. I’m looking forward to Cheltenham now and wouldn’t swap him for anything else in the race although it probably looks more open now.”

Even before the Leopardstown race O’Sullivan wasn’t getting the usual positive vibes from the gelding aboard whom he careered to victory on in last year’s Sky Bet Supreme.

“In the parade ring he walks around as if he’s at home but when I came out of the weighing room, I could see he was a bit on his toes and that’s not like him. And when I got on him, he just didn’t seem 100% happy. I don’t know what it was,” he reflected.

“In the early part of the race he jumped and travelled well. I was happy but when we started to up the gears, he wasn’t giving me the same feeling as normal. At the fourth last he was a bit slow in the air and that’s a sure sign, when a horse takes longer in the air, you know they aren’t happy.

“I was beat from the back of the second last. Usually, I give him a squeeze and he takes off and that didn’t happen. I looked after him from there and I’m glad I did. He came out of fresh and well and hopefully now he’ll be back to himself at Cheltenham.

“I think the Arkle will suit him. They’ll go a strong gallop, he’ll travel and if he’s on song as I said I wouldn’t swap him for anything.”