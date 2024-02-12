Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival 2024: Can State Man bridge the gap with Constitution Hill

Towards the end of a near hour-long chat through his team for the Cheltenham Festival, Willie Mullins was asked for the name of a horse who could surprise people in March.

He thought for a second and replied: “You’ve been listening to me for the last half or so, some people can often take my tone of voice or how I answer a question and come up with a better answer than I would. Sometimes people just read stuff into what I say which is fascinating to me – and they’re right. That gets me at times!" So here's my go. I think the Closutton team think they’ll get closer to Constitution Hill in the Unibet Champion Hurdle than they did 12 months ago. The statement obviously has a couple of caveats attached: 1. They need to - he was nine lengths adrift in 2023 after all; 2. It isn’t down to any perceived cracks in the current title-holder, it’s more to do with the feeling (Paul Townend's, on reflection) that State Man didn’t quite deliver his A-game that afternoon.

On Timeform ratings he ran to 161. Six pounds below his career-best figure, which he has matched the last twice at Leopardstown. Beating an on-song Constitution Hill would be beyond him – 177 for the Supreme and 175 for last year’s Champion show that - but if State Man can find a little more and hit the 170 mark, say, it gives the lesser-spotted reigning champion a good deal less wiggle room. Not that Mullins was saying he wasn’t at his best in 2023, mind. “I don’t know, we’ll find out this year. We’ve a lot more experience into him now and we go there race fit. However, Nicky Henderson has a habit of getting his horses right on the day,” he pondered as Galopin Des Champs was being prepared for a photo shoot with his Champion Hurdle-bound stablemate in the box behind. “We hope it’s going to be a hell of a race. Constitution Hill fans might not think so, but I think we’re stronger this year, I don’t know if we’re better, but we’re stronger. "I'll leave the tactics to Paul and will chat before the race but at the moment we’re just happy to have the horse in as good order as he is, and we want to get him there in that order. That’s the plan."

State Man limbering up for Cheltenham

The defeat last March was State Man's only one when he’s completed over hurdles. His Grade One tally stands at eight and counting. He’ll have two more shots at adding hurdling’s blue riband to his glittering CV even if he has a little further to go to surpass the achievements of some of those who came before in these parts. “He hasn’t won one yet. He'll have a crack this year and maybe next but has a bit to catch up. He certainly doesn’t have the class of Faugheen or the speed of Hurricane Fly, but he has other things. He’s so consistent on the track and at home,” Mullins mused. Echoes In Rain, “if there looks like only being five or six runners”, could join State Man in the big race but Lossiemouth will have to wait her turn. “She hasn’t done anything wrong. I know a lot of people would like to see us go down the Champion Hurdle route but I’m not even sure if there wasn’t a mares’ hurdle there, we’d go down that route. In my lifetime, growing up anyway, five-year-olds win once every 25 to 30 years and usually in a bad year. This doesn’t look to be a bad year in the Champion Hurdle,” the trainer said. “Other people say very few five-year-olds go in it, but I’ve seen them all over the years, the ones that matter go for it, the Triumph Hurdle winners from the previous year. They were very good juveniles but just can’t lie up, they’re just not physically strong enough. It’s the way I take it anyway. “She did everything right at Cheltenham the other day. Maybe she’s stronger but she’ll have her chance in the next few years to have a go at the Champion Hurdle and we’ll let State Man soften up Constitution Hill first and leave the door open for her!”

Rich Ricci celebrates after Lossiemouth's superb win at Cheltenham