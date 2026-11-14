Meetmebythesea wins the Paddy Power Gold Cup: David Ord on huge day for Harry Cobden

The Paddy Power Gold Cup is won by 2/1 favourite Meetmebythesea. For all the pre-race talk about the ground, the pair who dominated the betting market fight out the finish in front of a bumper crowd of 32,618, the largest since 2021.

Blueking D’Oroux loomed up full of running under Harry Skelton but crucially the eventual winner was slicker over the final two fences, especially the last. He was strong up the hill too.

It’s a massive win for the man in the saddle, Harry Cobden. The job of retained rider for JP McManus is one of the most privileged in the sport. It’s also one of the most scrutinised.

You’re following in the footsteps of weighing room giants but that burden doesn't appear to weigh heavily on the new man's shoulders. As with Jonbon on Friday, he’s shown the surest of touches.