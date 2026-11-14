+ Log in to read full article
David Ord on Sea The Stars and the Arc de Triomphe
David Ord on Meetmebythesea's Paddy Power Gold Cup victory

Meetmebythesea wins the Paddy Power Gold Cup: David Ord on huge day for Harry Cobden

Sporting Life Plus
Sat November 14, 2026 · 1h ago

Our man at the track on Meetmebythesea's Paddy Power Gold Cup win, a big moment for Harry Cobden, Ben Pauling and JP McManus.

The Paddy Power Gold Cup is won by 2/1 favourite Meetmebythesea. For all the pre-race talk about the ground, the pair who dominated the betting market fight out the finish in front of a bumper crowd of 32,618, the largest since 2021.

Blueking D’Oroux loomed up full of running under Harry Skelton but crucially the eventual winner was slicker over the final two fences, especially the last. He was strong up the hill too.

It’s a massive win for the man in the saddle, Harry Cobden. The job of retained rider for JP McManus is one of the most privileged in the sport. It’s also one of the most scrutinised.

You’re following in the footsteps of weighing room giants but that burden doesn't appear to weigh heavily on the new man's shoulders. As with Jonbon on Friday, he’s shown the surest of touches.

Harry Cobden is all smiles with the Paddy Power Gold Cup
Harry Cobden is all smiles with the Paddy Power Gold Cup
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING