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Matt Brocklebank's Antepost National Hunt Tips: Best Value Bet for Cheltenham Festival 2027

Sporting Life Plus
Sun October 18, 2026 · 2h ago

After a 33/1 winner at Ascot on Champions Day, Matt Brocklebank switches his attentions to the jumps with a 20/1 antepost tip for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

  • The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.
  • Value Bet tips are now available to logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus.
  • Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 180pts in profit.
  • Click here for the full and transparent Value Bet record.
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