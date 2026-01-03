Menu icon
Jockey Oisin Murphy, jockey
Oisin Murphy - rode poignant winner

Maskatto poignant winner for Andrew Balding team at Lingfield

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat January 03, 2026 · 2h ago

Maskatto was a poignant winner at Lingfield on Saturday for the Andrew Balding team.

His success in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Restricted Maiden Stakes came a day after the news that the trainer’s father Ian had died at the age of 87.

He had a host of star names through his hands during a glittering training career, the biggest being the 1971 Derby and Arc winner Mill Reef. He retired in 2002 and passed the licence on to his son.

Having partnered Maskatto to a last-gasp victory over Foothold, winning jockey Oisin Murphy told Sky Sports Racing: “ I was hoping we’d get there. He had decent form. Andrew and Clare lost their dad on Friday, Mrs B lost her husband and it was important to get a winner for them. My thoughts and prayers are with all the Balding family.

“The governor wouldn’t want us not to run horses and it’s the first winner of the year for the yard. We’ll be hoping to do better again this year than last. Everyone is working hard so please God the winners keep coming.”

The champion jockey is set to go on his travels in the coming weeks.

“I’ll be riding a little here but also abroad. I’m in Cape Town next Saturday for their big Group One day and have a ride in every race and I think I have rides in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and India over the next few weeks so will be keeping myself busy," he added.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

