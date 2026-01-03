Maskatto poignant winner for Andrew Balding team at Lingfield

Maskatto was a poignant winner at Lingfield on Saturday for the Andrew Balding team.

His success in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Restricted Maiden Stakes came a day after the news that the trainer’s father Ian had died at the age of 87. He had a host of star names through his hands during a glittering training career, the biggest being the 1971 Derby and Arc winner Mill Reef. He retired in 2002 and passed the licence on to his son. Having partnered Maskatto to a last-gasp victory over Foothold, winning jockey Oisin Murphy told Sky Sports Racing: “ I was hoping we’d get there. He had decent form. Andrew and Clare lost their dad on Friday, Mrs B lost her husband and it was important to get a winner for them. My thoughts and prayers are with all the Balding family.

