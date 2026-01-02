Ian Balding, trainer of the great Mill Reef, has died at the age of 87.
Balding was also an amateur jockey and enjoyed Cheltenham Festival success during his riding days, while as a trainer he saddled several top-class horses from his Kingsclere base including the likes of Lochsong, Glint Of Gold and Selkirk.
The 1971 Derby winner Mill Reef, who earned a Timeform rating of 141 that only six Flat horses have surpassed, was the star name among Balding's Group 1 winners.
Balding retired from training in 2002 and passed the licence to his son, Andrew, who is a Classic-winning trainer himself. Balding’s daughter Clare was also an amateur rider before her successful career in sports broadcasting.
A post on Instagram from the stable read: “We are deeply sorry to share the sad news that Ian Balding has passed away. A wonderful family man, a hugely successful racehorse trainer and a brilliant sportsman.
“He will be greatly missed by all at Park House.”
