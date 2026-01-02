Balding was also an amateur jockey and enjoyed Cheltenham Festival success during his riding days, while as a trainer he saddled several top-class horses from his Kingsclere base including the likes of Lochsong, Glint Of Gold and Selkirk.

The 1971 Derby winner Mill Reef, who earned a Timeform rating of 141 that only six Flat horses have surpassed, was the star name among Balding's Group 1 winners.

Balding retired from training in 2002 and passed the licence to his son, Andrew, who is a Classic-winning trainer himself. Balding’s daughter Clare was also an amateur rider before her successful career in sports broadcasting.

A post on Instagram from the stable read: “We are deeply sorry to share the sad news that Ian Balding has passed away. A wonderful family man, a hugely successful racehorse trainer and a brilliant sportsman.

“He will be greatly missed by all at Park House.”