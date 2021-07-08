Adam Houghton from Newmarket | Mehmas son keeps it in the family

Our man at Newmarket Adam Houghton hails the success at stud of Mehmas, a colt who was strutting his stuff when the England football team was at its lowest.

A lot can happen in five years. Just look at the England football team who last night qualified for the final of the European Championships on Sunday, doing so exactly five years and 10 days after suffering a humiliating defeat to Iceland at the last 16 stage of the same tournament. The victory of Mehmas in the July Stakes, five years to the day yesterday, isn’t quite so easily recalled, but it was brought into sharper focus this afternoon after son Lusail followed in his footsteps with a narrow success in the latest renewal of that Group 2 prize. It may have been only five years ago but, in truth, Mehmas’ racing career is unlikely to resonate with many people. He was boldly campaigned as a two-year-old, winning four of his eight starts and filling the runner-up spot behind The Last Lion (of three, naturally) in the Middle Park Stakes, but the decision to then retire him to stud, without giving him the opportunity to show what he can do as a three-year-old, was inevitably greeted with a degree of dismay. However, just like the decision to replace Roy Hodgson as England manager with Gareth Southgate - via Sam Allardyce - subsequent events have shown that to be a wise move indeed.

Mehmas has proved a total revelation at stud, notably siring 55 individual winners in Europe in 2020 to make him the most successful first-season sire in history. There has been plenty of quality to compliment the quantity, too, with Supremacy (Richmond Stakes and Middle Park Stakes) and Minzaal (Gimcrack Stakes) both winning in pattern company last season before Lusail became the latest to add his name to that list on Thursday. In total, Mehmas has already sired eight horses who have achieved a Timeform rating of 110+, which is particularly impressive given that his first crop is still aged just three. His other star progeny include recent listed winner Line of Departure, who will clash with Supremacy in Saturday’s July Cup, and Mehmento, who is also set to bid for Group 1 honours in Sunday’s Prix Jean Prat at Deauville. As for Lusail, he went into the July Stakes with a Timeform rating of 98p and it will be interesting to see just how close he gets to that 110-marker when the Timeform handicapper has his say on this performance. He is clearly a colt to be keep on the right side and, unlike his sire Mehmas, there could be plenty more big days in him yet, with trainer Richard Hannon remarking “I don’t think he’s just a two-year-old”. There are countless people on the Sporting Life staff who are better placed than me to discuss the foundations of England’s success at the Euros, but a defensive unit which has conceded just one goal – and none from open play – in six games has clearly played no small part, with a strong Yorkshire influence running right through it. Three of the back four who started the semi-final were born in Yorkshire, as well as holding midfielder Kalvin Phillips, whose tireless efforts protecting the back line have earned him plenty of plaudits during the course of the tournament. Of course, Leeds United’s Philips is the only one of that quartet who still plays his club football in the White Rose county, with Kyle Walker and John Stones (both Manchester City), along with Harry Maguire (Manchester United), all having moved on to pastures new some time ago. Anyway, back to my preferred area of expertise and it was arguably racing’s most famous export from Yorkshire, Newmarket-based trainer William Haggas, who was expected to win the Princess of Wales’s Stakes, with Al Aasy starting the 2/1-on favourite to go one better than when beaten so narrowly in the Coronation Cup on his previous start.

