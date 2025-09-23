Martin Dixon analysis of The Horse Watchers' runners

Martin Dixon of The Horse Watchers gives his verdict on the team's upcoming runners, including a leading contender at Southwell on Tuesday evening.

Upcoming runners Sanat - 18:30 Southwell, Tuesday

We've been keen to run him back at Southwell. We've run him twice there over five furlongs, one of them was a win for us and then he finished a good second. It's a course and distance that suits him, and they tend to go a fast pace, which is what he wants. He wants there to be a bit of a burn-up, because if there's not he can over-race. He wants to be on the bridle for as long as possible, kept covered up and delivered with a late challenge. The setup of the races and surface at Southwell suit him, so hopefully he has the conditions to return to form. Last time at Windsor, we tried him over six furlongs and he travelled up really strongly and then folded. He probably saw too much daylight and didn't quite get home. He's back on a winning mark and certainly has a chance if he returns to form. He's a strong-travelling horse that likes getting covered up and Danny [Tudhope]'s style of riding should suit him really well. Ribble Vibe - 20:00 Southwell, Tuesday

We're not opposed to going back to two miles with him at some stage, because horses need a bit of racing at that trip sometimes to fully start to develop as stayers, but ultimately we felt like he was just at the end of his tether over two miles at York last time. While we might go back up in trip later on, it seemed like a good move to pull him back to a mile and six given the way he shaped at York. That was a competitive race and, while there are plenty of runners tonight, I don't think it's quite as strong. He won on the all-weather during his time in France so the surface should be spot on, the trip should be spot on and he's definitely on a very competitive mark. The form of his run at Thirsk, when he was second to Paddy The Squire, has worked out well as Sax Appeal in third has won a couple of races and Paddy The Squire has gone to another level subsequently. Ribble Vibe's run at York was a good one in a competitive race, without fully seeing it out, and I'd like to think the mile and six around Southwell in this race is a good opportunity for him. I think Tryfan is the big threat. He's got a good all-weather record I and would be most scared of him, but I think Ribble Vibe will be very much in contention. Rhoscolyn - 15:00 Goodwood, Wednesday

His draw in stall 12 isn't ideal, but he has won around Goodwood from wide out before. I think you've just got to try and make the best of it. He's going to need to jump and break well and try to get into a positive position. But his Goodwood record on soft ground speaks for itself and he's won this race for the last two years, so it made sense to go back there. We thought he ran pretty well at Ascot last time. It's not a track where he has anything like as good a record as he does at Goodwood, so this should be much more suitable. He's slightly higher in the weights than he's ever won off, so he's going to need to produce his very best to win, particularly from his draw, but he seems in good order and conditions are his optimum.

Further ahead Royal Zabeel - 17:20 Newmarket, Saturday He has an entry at Newmarket where it looks like there might be some nice ground over the weekend. The race he's in on Saturday is under serious consideration. He won on the July Course and, with that in mind, we'd expect the Rowley Mile to suit him. He ran well on the Rowley Mile in the Abernant earlier in the season. It's important that the ground isn't too soft for him, so, given opportunities will be quite limited over the next month, the percentage call will be to run him at Newmarket. He seems in good form. We tried him in a listed race over six furlongs at York last time but things happened a bit quickly for him and it was the race in which two horses unfortunately came down and he got hampered. He was on the retreat a bit but wasn't completely done with at the time he got hampered. That's a run you can put a line through, and I'd say stepping back up to seven furlongs in handicap company is more suitable for him on the turf. Looking Back Daring Legend It was good to see him get his head in front at Newmarket - now 16 of the 20 horses we've run more than once this year have won. It was a deserved win given he was unlucky a couple of times in the summer and was banging his head against the crossbar and running well. It seems that seven furlongs on a straight track is what he needs.

Hornsea Bay I think it's fair to say he hasn't scaled the heights we hoped he would at the start of the year, but he's largely been running well without everything going his way. They went too steady for him at York where he ran very well from right out the back in a slowly-run race and then at Ayr last week he was travelling strongly but got squeezed for room when looking to challenge. I'm not saying it was the difference between winning and not, but it stopped him from getting into a challenging position in a key part of the race. He still ran very well and was only edged out for second place. He's a talented horse who, when things drop right, has it in him to win a big race.