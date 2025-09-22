Cheveley Park Stakes tips: Horse-by-horse guide

The Cheveley Park Stakes comes under the microscope as Matt Brocklebank looks at the 11 fillies who could line up at Newmarket on Saturday.

AMERICA QUEEN (Richard Hughes) Picked off by reopposing Royal Fixation late on in the Sky Bet Lowther but only beaten a length and clearly on the up after a wide-margin maiden win on debut at Haydock. The York experience should help her improve again and no forlorn hope when it comes to reversing the form with Billy Loughnane (who rode her first time out) back on board this weekend.

ANTHELIA (Rod Millman) A remarkable find at £6,000 and she’s been a credit to all concerned, winning five of her seven starts this term including the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury and Group 3 Dick Pool Stakes at Salisbury last time. Every right to try her hand at this level now but surprising if she can add another win to her impressive tally.

BEAUTIFY (Aidan O’Brien) Improved on debut third at the Curragh to beat Lady Iman with something to spare in June and back from a break with recent Group 1 second (7f) behind stablemate Precise. Has another Ballydoyle companion to deal with this weekend and might not be ideally suited by dropping back to six furlongs but she’s a really promising filly who has to be factored into the equation.

FITZELLA (Hugo Palmer) Shaping up into a leading juvenile, having been fourth in the Albany before winning the Group 3 Princess Margaret Stakes back at Ascot in July. Picked off by a smart Godolphin filly (Andre Fabre’s My Highness) in a French Group 2 over seven furlongs last month but no disgrace in that and could be happier back over six. Likely to be prominent from the off and should give it a good go.

Fitzella wins under Oisin Murphy at Ascot

GOLDEN PALACE (Richard Fahey) Palace Pier filly who won her first two starts at Beverley and York before a moderate effort on soft ground for the first time in the Dick Poole. Didn’t get the rub of the green with the draw that day, though, so worth another chance in a good race but this one might be a shade too hot.

HAVANA ANNA (Donnacha O’Brien) Twice a winner over the minimum trip at Naas and she only just missed out by a nose when upped to G3 level at Longchamp last month. Shouldn’t have any trouble getting six furlongs well enough and hard to believe she’s stopped improving.

ORION’S BELT (Richard Hannon) Held in high regard but hasn’t quite delivered on early promise, really looking the part when allowed to stride on in a July Course maiden on her second start. Return to prominent tactics almost paid off in the Dick Poole at Salisbury (replay below) but she couldn’t repel the late lunge of Anthelia and that form is unlikely to be good enough this weekend, for all that she remans with potential.

PEARL FORTUNE (Karl Burke) Well behind Royal Fixation and America Queen when seventh in the Lowther last month and beaten a couple of lengths in Listed company at Ayr last week. Would be a shock winner of this event.

ROYAL FIXATION (Ed Walker) Looks out of the top drawer and well worth her place at the head of the market here having gone down fighting behind Venetian Sun in the Duchess of Cambridge at Newmarket prior to opening her Group-race account with a sparkling display in the Sky Bet Lowther. Onwards and upwards for this daughter of Palace Pier and no doubt the one to beat.

THE PRETTIEST STAR (Ed Walker) Another for Ed Walker but she’s the clear second-string despite a ready maiden win on debut at Nottingham last month. Trainer did a fine job with her sire Starman and every chance she’s got a big future, but this might be biting off more than she can chew just now.

TRUE LOVE (Aidan O’Brien) Very professional, ready-made juvenile by No Nay Never and she won the Queen Mary in great style before following up from recent Doncaster winner and Middle Park entry Puerto Rico in the Railway Stakes at the Curragh. Turned over at 1/4 in Group 1 event last month but preparation hadn’t been ideal by all accounts and she remains one of the top sprinting two-year-old fillies around this year.

Ryan Moore celebrates Queen Mary success with True Love