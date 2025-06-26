Martin Dixon analysis of The Horse Watchers' runners on Thursday

Martin Dixon of the Horse Watchers takes you through the ownership group's four runners on Thursday.

Penzance - 15:10 Newcastle

His all-weather record speaks for itself since we've had him. He goes well at Newcastle, he's back to his last winning mark - which he won well off at Chelmsford in March - and is 4 lb lower than when he ran really well in the All-Weather Championships Final. Turf races haven't quite worked out the same and, ultimately, his consistency on turf isn't there in the same way it is on the all-weather. There are a lot of horses in the race he's come up against before - plenty of them he's beaten before - and he's on the right mark, is uncomplicated and generally very solid on the all-weather, so we'd be very hopeful of one of his better performances. Cymbidium - 20:15 Hamilton

She's not been the most consistent filly and we're trying a new trip with her. She gave the impression as a two-year-old that she would stay further - she had form at Pontefract over a stiff mile on testing ground that would make you hope she'd stay longer distances. She was a bit disappointing at the track last week, but given the way this race has cut up we thought it was worth giving it a shot. There are a couple of improving horses in the field - Word of Mouth and Pomme Pomme dominate the betting market - but hopefully she can run better than she did last week, and if the trip works you never know.

City Captain - 20:45 Hamilton

He's had ten days since his win, so it's not like it's a really quick turnaround for a horse running over sprint distances, and he's officially 4 lb well-in with his penalty. The ground should be very similar to what it was at Carlisle, he's improving and he's taking on exposed, older horses. He's priced accordingly, but it's fair to say that if he's in the same form he was at Carlisle he'll be hard to beat. He's been brilliant, and Harriet [Bethell] is doing an excellent job with her team. I think she only has 12 horses and has already had 11 winners this year. They're in remarkably good form and she's had two more winners since City Captain won ten days ago. She's done a great job with this horse and it's a yard we'll be looking to support further. Cooperation - 19:00 Leicester

He ran well at Redcar last week under the same jockey, he just got run out of it a little late on. There's no reason why he shouldn't run his race again, and I'd say he has an each-way chance. There are eight runners, he goes into it in good form and conditions will be fine. If anything, the ground might not be quite as quick as it was at Redcar, and I think that will suit him a little bit better. Elizabeth has been riding winners - she had another one yesterday - and I think she's good value for her 7 lb claim. It's quite an open little handicap, but I think he has an each-way chance.