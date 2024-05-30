Check out the horses Mark Howard expects to come to prominence at Epsom's Betfred Derby Festival.

BALMACARA has something to find on official ratings but remains an interesting proposition for the Listed Surrey Stakes on Friday (5.10) nevertheless. Withdrawn from engagements at Sandown and Goodwood last week, Eve Johnson Houghton’s colt ought to have conditions very much in his favour on the Downs later this week having recorded two wins on soft ground at Doncaster this spring. The gelded son of New Bay was only two and a half lengths behind Zoum Zoum on his racecourse debut on the Rowley Mile last November and is now three pounds better off with Ralph Beckett’s subsequent Listed winner – the same contest also featured Kikkuli (runner-up) and Economics (fourth). Reappearing in a seven furlongs novice stakes at Doncaster’s Lincoln meeting, he edged out Manhattan Mirage by a head with the pair comfortably clear of the rest. Returning to Town Moor a month later, Charles Bishop’s mount ran out an emphatic winner of another a similar contest making all and running out a four and a half lengths scorer under his penalty. Allocated an opening mark of 94, he tackles Pattern company for the first time but could take some catching on this unique track. The stable continue in fine form with 7 winners during the last fortnight.

DARKNESS bids to go one better than when finishing second in the seven furlongs Molson Coors Handicap later the same afternoon (5.40) last year. A Listed winner in France when handled by Jean-Claude Rouget, the six year old is four pounds lower than when prevailing over a mile at Newmarket last summer. Two lengths fourth in the Coral Golden Mile at Goodwood (Soft) off 94 in August, he has run soundly twice at Newmarket this spring. Two and a half lengths fifth behind Carrytheone last time, the Siyouni gelding would have finished closer had he not been hampered late on. This will be the third time David O’Meara’s runner has lined up in the contest and is handicapped to go well. The Upper Helmsley outfit have been in good order throughout the spring with 19 winners in May. EMBESTO raced too keenly on his return to action in the Earl of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket in April. Eventually beaten around six lengths behind Ottoman Fleet, that outing should have taken the freshness out of the four year old and he can return to form in the Group 3 Diomed Stakes on Saturday (2.35). A three times winner last term, including when dead-heating in the Group 3 Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury (1m) in August, he was only beaten two and a half lengths by Poker Face in the Group 2 Prix Daniel Wildenstein at Longchamp on slow ground last Autumn. Rated 110, his form figures over a mile are 11214 and it is worth noting both his sire and dam recorded wins on soft. Available at 5/1 with Sky Bet, Roger Varian’s charge represents value.

Silky Wilkie is likely to be popular in the market for the Epsom Dash on Saturday (3.45) having finished a short head second last year off a rating of 107. Karl Burke’s five year old lines up with an eight pounds lower mark this time around and will have no problems with the expected underfoot conditions. However, I like the look of LETHAL NYMPH who sneaks in at the foot of the weights off 7st 12lb with Aiden Brookes taking a further five pounds off Paul Midgley’s runner’s back. Purchased for 85,000gns in October last year, the Lethal Force gelding has failed to win any of his six starts for his current connections but ran a cracker at York last weekend. A prominent racer, he was runner-up behind Group 3 winner Starlust in a 0-105 handicap over five furlongs on the Knavesmire off a mark of 82. Once rated 96 and a four times winner for Clive Cox during 2022, his form figures on good to soft or softer ground are 31000252. Midgley is bidding to win the ‘Dash’ for a third time following the successes of Desert Law (2015) and Tanasoq (2018). Ralph Beckett’s string have hit their straps during May with the Kimpton Down operation producing 19 winners during May. The lightly raced IF NOT NOW could be the answer to Long Shot Northern Dancer Handicap on Saturday (5.15). The four year old was a seven lengths winner on easy ground at Sandown on his handicap debut in May last season before running an excellent race in the Group 1 German Derby at Hamburg. Less than ten lengths behind Fantastic Moon in fifth, his trainer feels he was never the same afterwards last year. Gelded during the winter, there was plenty of encouragement to be taken by his staying on third at Lingfield (1m 2f) in mid May. Four and a quarter lengths behind Aimeric, the assessor has dropped him a pound since to a mark of 101 and the return to a mile and a half shouldn’t be an issue. Published at 1448 BST on 30/05/24