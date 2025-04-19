Mark Howard Dark Horses: Horses to follow this Flat season

Our columnist is back with more horses to add to your trackers as the Flat seasons swings into top gear.

Royal Ascot winning handler Ed Bethell has made a brisk start to the new campaign with three winners from only 11 runners during April. The Middleham-based trainer is looking forward to stepping the thrice raced COUNTING CARDS up in distance this term, having shaped encouragingly as a juvenile. A 40,000gns yearling, the son of Territories finished fourth at Thirsk on his second outing in August before chasing home Apache Green at Pontefract a month later. Beaten three parts of a length, P.J.McDonald’s mount was fastest in the final furlong covering it in 12.75 seconds compared to William Haggas’ 79 rated winner (13.06 seconds) Both those races were over six furlongs and Bethell is adamant he will improve when tackling seven furlongs and a mile. Gelded last Autumn, the three year old looks fairly treated off 76 and it is not beyond the realms of possibility he will emerge as a contender for the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot (19th June), a race his stable won last summer with Mickley last summer. The Roger Varian trained Fujaira Prince was a hugely talented, but fragile, horse who was at his best during the 2020 campaign. The grey gelded son of Pivotal was rated 99 when winning the inaugural running of the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot before following up in the Sky Bet Ebor at York a couple of months later. Subsequently runner-up in the Group 1 Irish St Leger, Varian is hoping to do something similar with the lightly raced FRENCH DUKE in 2025. The son of Sea The Stars, who has been gelded during the winter, is also rated 99 and his trainer is eyeing the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot (20th June) before stepping up in trip in the Sky Bet Ebor (23rd August). Narrowly beaten on his seasonal return at Newbury last spring, he was purchased by Wathnan Racing and made his handicap debut in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot. He finished a creditable sixth, having raced too enthusiastically during the early stages. Three and a half lengths in arrears of the ill-fated Going The Distance, French Duke was fitted with a hood next time in another competitive three year old handicap at ‘Glorious’ Goodwood in late July. James Doyle partnered him for the first time and, having hit the front over a furlong out, he stayed on strongly to beat Lord of Love by a neck – the fifth was Subsequent who has won twice since, including a Listed event – off a rating of 88. He rounded off his three year old career by finishing three lengths second in a heritage handicap at Ascot in September.

Conceding eleven pounds to the well regarded The Reverend, he was set a stiff task from the rear before staying on. The subsequent Triumph Hurdle winner Poniros filled third position. Raised two pounds since, French Duke remains unexposed and looks tailormade for the valuable middle distance / staying handicaps. Roger Varian believes the four year old’s attitude has improved since being castrated and he will hopefully learn to relax in his races in 2025. There is no shortage of strength in depth in the older horse department at Beckhampton Stables. Harry Charlton will be looking forward to targeting Kikkuli, King’s Gambit and Okeechobee at Pattern races this summer. The lightly-raced HAND OF GOD is likely to have similar aspirations later in the year, but there is another major handicap to be won with the son of Churchill in the meantime. Officially rated 102, he provided his budding young trainer with his first Royal Ascot winner last year, since taking over the licence on a full time basis from his father Roger – the pair were both on the licence when Thesis won the Britannia Stakes in 2022. A length and a half winner of the Golden Gates Handicap last summer, William Buick’s mount overcame a wide draw in stall 17 to defeat Cambridge with something in hand. Leading over a furlong out, he stayed on strongly off a mark of 91. Unfortunately, Hand of God incurred a setback soon afterwards, which sidelined him for the remainder of the season. A neck winner of the Esher Cup at Sandown over a mile in late April off 88, he made all under Ryan Moore battling on courageously. With only five runs to his name, Hand of God is open to more improvement. Gelded in the Autumn, his trainer reported during the winter that the four year old was back in work and he is eyeing a tilt at the Suffolk Handicap at Newmarket (3rd May) with him set to carry 9st 8lb. If successful on the Rowley Mile, one could envisage him returning to Royal Ascot for the Listed Wolferton Stakes (17th June). Not to be confused with the Grade Two winning novice chaser in 1998 trained by the late Josh Gifford, it is the second time owner Mrs Sweeney has named one of her horses KURAKKA. A 110,000gns breeze-up buy, the son of Medaglia D’Oro was purchased by Highflyer Bloodstock and is a half-brother to twelve furlongs winner Fox Vardy. Alan King’s colt raced twice over a mile at Kempton at the backend shaping with plenty of promise on each occasion. Two and a quarter lengths fourth behind Aurel on his debut in early November, he stayed on strongly and the form received a boost when the third won next time. Four weeks later, he was placed behind Top 40 entry Bowmark in a similar contest. Racing keenly during the early stages, he was prominent turning for home but couldn’t match the winner’s turn of foot late on. Less than five lengths behind in third, he will benefit from racing over ten furlongs and more and has the attributes to develop into a high-class middle distance three year old handicapper. He could be King George V Stakes material at Royal Ascot (19th June) – a race his stable won with Primitivo in 2016.

