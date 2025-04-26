Mark Howard Dark Horses: Five unraced two-year-olds

Our columnist's series concludes with five unraced two-year-olds it should pay to follow in the coming months.

George Boughey had a fine season with his two year olds last year sending out 38 winners and operating at a healthy strike-rate of 19%. The Newmarket trainer, who recently moved into Craven House Stables on the Hamilton Road, is looking forward to unleashing the Amo Racing owned LITTLE HAVANA in the near future. A May foal, she was acquired for 200,000gns at the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale – Book 3 and Hugo Palmer’s former assistant describes her as: “A nice forward going filly with a super attitude. She is working well and showing plenty of speed at home.” Amo Racing also own the Karl Burke trained SAXOPHONE, whose stable have made a tremendous start in the two-year-old department in 2025. The head of Spigot Lodge Stables in Middleham is responsible for 8 winners from only 11 runners amongst the juvenile ranks and this colt by Dubawi has the pedigree and price tag to be smart. Bought for 625,000gns at the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale – Book 1 last Autumn, he is out of Criteria who was twice Group 2 placed for John Gosden a decade ago. A half-brother to Andrew Balding’s recent Craven meeting winner Spanish Voice, he is expected to make his racecourse bow over seven furlongs this summer.

Stablemate RECIPROCATED is another Burke trained juvenile to watch out for in the not too distant future. Owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, he is a speedily bred son of Havana Grey out of the Ed McMahon trained Listed winner Radio Gaga. A full-brother to David Evans’ seven times winner Radio Goo Goo, he is another who was purchased at the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale – Book 1 for 450,000gns. A late April foal, his pedigree suggests he is likely to begin his career over five or six furlongs. Ed Bethell, whose string have made a positive start, has only run two juveniles thus far. The Middleham based handler is looking forward to unleashing the highly regarded TAKE A TIP this summer. A colt by Ardad, he is owned by Peter Jeffers and was bought for €80,000 at the Goffs Orby Yearling Sale. A January foal, his trainer described him as ‘very smart and as nice a two year old I have trained’ when we spoke in late February when interviewing Ed for Ahead On The Flat. Former stablemate Fearby was rated 104 as a two year old during the 2021 campaign, winning at Listed level and placed in Group 2 and 3 company. He is very much one to keep an eye out for on his debut in the coming weeks.

Wimbledon Hawkeye and James Doyle win the Royal Lodge

Wimbledon Hawkeye is set to line up in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday. Rated 114, the Kameko colt won the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes as a two year old and chased home Field of Gold in the Craven Stakes at the same track on his reappearance earlier this month. Trained by rising star James Owen, his half-brother WARNING SYMBOL also resides at Green Ridge Stables on the Hamilton Road in Newmarket. Described as ‘a lovely homebred colt who is showing up well at home,’ he is a son of Mohaather and will make his debut over six furlongs shortly.