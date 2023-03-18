Major Dundee won the Boulton Group Midlands Grand National Handicap Chase at Uttoxeter for trainer Alan King and jockey Rex Dingle.
The eight-year-old, tipped by Ben Linfoot at 20/1, finished third in the Scottish Grand National in April and relished racing over a marathon trip for the first time since Ayr.
The Two Amigos helped to make this four mile two furlong contest an energy sapping heat and plenty of the 17-strong field were struggling by the time the leaders turned into the straight for the final time.
Leading contenders Iwilldoit and Guetapan Collonges were still in the mix as were Tile Tapper and Notachance and Major Dundee, both trained by Alan King, but one by one they began to crack.
Major Dundee moved through to take up the running with Tile Tapper his nearest pursuer at the last but try as Chris Honour's gelding might for jockey Sean Bowen, he couldn't find a way past.
Major Dundee, returned at 12/1, was three lengths to the good at the line with a yawning gap of a further 18 lengths back to his stablemate Notachance in third. The promising young stayer and 11/2 favourite Guetapan Collonges was fourth with Iwilldoit a gallant fifth under top-weight.
Dingle, who was wearing the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings, told Sky Sports Racing: "It's great, everything went quite smoothly. Got into a nice rhythm and he made my job very easy. Very grateful to have the opportunity to ride him, especially in these famous colours as well.
"He was very comfortable with the speed we were going and he jumped very well, made one mistake on the way round."
King said: “I’m absolutely thrilled. It’s been a difficult season because we ran him at Ascot in the early season and he just got jarred up.
“It’s been a struggle to get him back, he ran OK at Kempton the other day but he’s just much better going left-handed. I was thrilled with him today.
“It’s the first ride that Rex has ever had for me and the one thing I said to him was just to try to get into a rhythm and then see what happens.
“That’s exactly what he did, got him travelling, got him jumping. I was very pleased all round.
“He’s had a hard race today on that ground, I would imagine it would be the Scottish Grand National or that’s him for the year, we’ll see. I’m delighted to win that race and he’s still a young horse, so there’s hopefully more to come.
“As a novice last year he finished third in the Scottish National. He’s a typical Hemmings type of horse so it’s very special.”
