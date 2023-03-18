Major Dundee won the Boulton Group Midlands Grand National Handicap Chase at Uttoxeter for trainer Alan King and jockey Rex Dingle.

The eight-year-old, tipped by Ben Linfoot at 20/1, finished third in the Scottish Grand National in April and relished racing over a marathon trip for the first time since Ayr. The Two Amigos helped to make this four mile two furlong contest an energy sapping heat and plenty of the 17-strong field were struggling by the time the leaders turned into the straight for the final time. Leading contenders Iwilldoit and Guetapan Collonges were still in the mix as were Tile Tapper and Notachance and Major Dundee, both trained by Alan King, but one by one they began to crack. Major Dundee moved through to take up the running with Tile Tapper his nearest pursuer at the last but try as Chris Honour's gelding might for jockey Sean Bowen, he couldn't find a way past. Major Dundee, returned at 12/1, was three lengths to the good at the line with a yawning gap of a further 18 lengths back to his stablemate Notachance in third. The promising young stayer and 11/2 favourite Guetapan Collonges was fourth with Iwilldoit a gallant fifth under top-weight.

