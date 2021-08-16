Majestic Dawn relished the soft conditions at Salisbury as he strode to a runaway success in the William Hill Extra Place Races Handicap.

The five-year-old vetoed his chance for a repeat success in the Cambridgeshire as the ground was unsuitably firm and proved that decision to be a good one when victorious at 8/1. Crossing the line five and a half lengths ahead of Just Fine, the chestnut was benefited by a bold ride from 7lb claimer Mohammed Tabti, who led from the outset and made himself uncatchable as the race progressed. “We we very, very happy,” said Oliver Cole, who trains in partnership with his father, Paul. “He would have run in the Cambridgeshire if the ground was a little bit softer, he likes that ground and he’s a real trier. “The jockey has given him a brilliant ride, I think he is a serious jockey in the making – next year I really do think he’ll be going places. “I’d like to big him up a lot and I’d like to big up the horse, who is tough, genuine and an absolute stable star.”

Marcus Tregoning’s Ribhi channelled his energy into a game win under Jim Crowley in the British EBF Radcliffe & Co Conditions Stakes. The juvenile was last seen as an intended starter in the Group Three Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket, but he was withdrawn before loading into the stalls after he bolted and Crowley was unable to pull him. This time the grey went to post early wearing a hood, measures that seemed to have the desired effect as he prevailed as evens favourite despite not being suited by the soft going. “I was pleased with that, I don’t think it was quite his ground,” said Tregoning. “He’s never encountered ground that soft, they were going through it, that’s why we dropped back in trip, only because we thought the ground was going to be a bit testing. “He’s going to be a nice horse going forwards, I don’t know whether we’ll run again this year because the ground is getting softer now, but I suppose the only option is the Horris Hill.” He added: “That was unfortunate what happened at Newmarket, I think he’d have won that race, it’s never happened to me in all the years I’ve been training. I don’t know what lit him up, something did, but he was perfect today.”

