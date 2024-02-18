Madigan Group Irish EBF Sheila Bourke Novice Hurdle: Tullyhill slams Punchestown rivals

The Willie Mullins-trained Tullyhill readily beat off a good-looking field to win the Madigan Group Irish EBF Sheila Bourke Novice Hurdle.

Paul Townend sent the well-backed 6/5 favourite straight to the front in Punchestown's Listed contest over two miles and didn't see another rival, still going strongly on turning into the home straight as his rivals in behind began to put out the warning signals. Townend gave Willie Mullins' grey an inch of rein after touching down after the last and he scooted away to score by nine lengths from the Leopardstown maiden winner No Flies On Him (4/1), who had proved easy to back before the off. Jigoro (6/1) was a further head back in third. Paddy Power slashed Tullyhill to 5/1 (NRNB) from 16/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme at the Cheltenham Festival, with the sponsors going 6/1 (NRNB) and 7/1 in their traditional antepost market.

