Luxembourg won the Coronation Cup at Epsom | report and free video replay

Their mounts did quicken and Hamish emerged from the pack with a good, late run but the bird had flown and he was still a length down at the line.

Their mounts did quicken and Hamish emerged from the pack with a good, late run but the bird had flown and he was still a length down at the line.

Quicken is what Luxembourg did and Emily Upjohn couldn't go with him while the jockeys of Hamish and Feed The Flame were sending out the distress signals as the tempo changed.

Kieran Shoemark took closer order aboard Emily Upjohn approaching Tattenham Corner as they passed the five furlong marker but as they swung around the bend, Moore could be seen crouching lower in the saddle as he asked Luxembourg to quicken.

They had Time Lock for company in the early exchanges with the uneasy favourite - and last year's winner - Emily Upjohn in a close third.

Moore jumped Luxembourg out in front in the 12 furlong Group One and there the pair stayed and were never headed.

O'Brien paid tribute to his jockey, telling ITV Racing: "Incredible. What can you say? Controlled everything, at halfway he had everyone where he wanted and he started quickening - his fractions were unbelievable when he started to go - but it was an incredible ride, unbelievable really.

"We always talk about different scenarios but Ryan obviously always makes his own mind up. On the big days and in the big races, he's incredible.

"We always thought he was a mile and a half horse. We ran him a bit short in the winter because the races were there but genuinely he's a mile and a quarter, mile and a half horse and he gets the mile and a half well; when he ran in the Arc the ground was very soft and other things didn't work for him but he's probably a King George (VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Ascot) horse I would imagine."

Moore deflected the praise to Luxembourg, saying: "He's a great horse. He's been a very consistent horse his whole life, he's been a Group One winner at 2, 3, 4, 5. Not many horses can do that, a straightforward, honest horse."

'That will bring her on a lot'

Connections of Hamish were understandably thrilled with their eight-year-old, who is trained by William Haggas for his father, Brian.

“I’m thrilled to bits with him, we could have just done with more rain,” said Maureen Haggas, assistant to her husband..

“Ryan has ridden a brilliant race on the winner, he did what he did on Candleford last week in Ireland – steady, steady, steady then ‘whoosh’ and that doesn’t really sort of suit Hamish, he’s a stayer.

“The ground is important to him and it wasn’t wet enough. I said to William this morning ‘are we doing the right thing?’, but it might not rain for three months and you have to go. The problem is with him, every time he runs you are just terrified it is going to be his last run and he breaks down again. It’s pathetic but he’s like my pet.

“I would be delighted if it rained all summer, he’s in everything, he’s in the King George and he’s in the Hardwicke and the ideal race would probably be the Irish St Leger. We missed York and Chester because of the ground and we missed the Irish St Leger last year because of the ground being too fast. Good to soft is the fastest it can be and ideally softer.

“He’s a bloody star and I’m thrilled to bits with him.”

Of beaten favourite Emily Upjohn, John Gosden said: “Obviously it was a steady pace, she’s a mile-and-a-half filly and wants a good pace.

“We’re happy and I did warn everyone before that this race would bring her on. She’s only run twice in the last year, and at home her work has been somewhat idle and this race will bring her on a bundle.

“We’ll look at something like the Hardwicke at Ascot, but she needs racing now and that will bring her on a lot.”