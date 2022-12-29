He may have had a year to remember, but jockey Luke Morris isn’t resting on his laurels and has revealed that he dreams of riding in the Epsom Derby before he hangs up his stirrups.

The 34-year-old is well known as one of the busiest jockeys in the weighing room, clocking up more than 1,000 rides a year, and he made headlines around the world back in October when piloting superstar mare Alpinista to success in the richest horse race in Europe – the Group One Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp. That Arc victory proved to be Alpinista’s final start and the five year old bowed out in style, picking up her sixth straight top level success and providing both Morris and her trainer Sir Mark Prescott with their marquee moment. Alpinista provided Morris with his first ever ride in the Arc and he revealed that he was dreaming of another first in 2023 – a ride in the Derby at Epsom Downs.

He said: "It’s been a fantastic year with Alpinista and numerically it hasn’t been a bad year for myself either, so I’m very happy. "Obviously I was excited to be riding such a good horse in a prestigious race like the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. I’d been lucky to have had a couple of winners on Arc day before, but this was my first ride in the big race itself. "Once the rain came I was slightly nervous that her chance had been diminished, but everything went perfect in the run and she turned into the straight travelling so well. I think she surprised everyone with the authority with the way she travelled into the race, but it just shows the class she has and how good she is. “It’s probably the best race in the world and winning the race is something you dream of but never actually think you’ll be able to do it – so when we crossed the line it was quite surreal. It was a special day and I’d love to bottle up the emotions really, they’re once in a lifetime emotions. “Looking ahead, I think every young jockey growing up would love to have a ride in the Derby. I’ve never ridden in the race so it’s certainly one I’d jump at the chance to tick off. “If you’d have said to me at the start of my career that I’d have won an Arc I’d have been absolutely thrilled – but Epsom is one I’d love to win. It’s extremely difficult to get a ride in the race let alone win it so it’s something I’ll be dreaming to cap my career off with.”