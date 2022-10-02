You knew something was afoot when she won her maiden on debut as a two-year-old at Epsom in the July of 2019.

That’s not the Sir Mark Prescott way. He’s had nearly 600 two-year-olds hit the racetrack for the first time this century and only 35 have won, at a strike-rate of less than six per cent.

Of course, Prescott has been training for much longer than just this century. This is his 53rd year with a licence. And the Prescott way is to run three times in maidens, get a handicap mark, step them up in trip and you know the rest. A master of his art, handicaps are Prescott’s bread and butter. But it’s no surprise his Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Alpinista has never run in one.

There were two more races for Alpinista after her Epsom win as a juvenile, both in Group 3 company. Defeat at Goodwood was followed by defeat at Longchamp, but she wasn’t beaten far, particularly in France, and she graduated from her first three runs with an official rating of 97.

But Prescott wasn’t tempted to resort to old habits, even though you would fancy Alpinista in any middle-distance handicap you can think of now off a mark of 97.

It wasn’t until the July of her three-year-old career that she reappeared, in a Listed race at Vichy, where she was fourth. Just over three weeks later she got off the mark for the campaign in another Listed race at Salisbury, impressively enough to be thrown into the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks a week after that. Sent off 33/1 on the Knavesmire, she was second to Aidan O’Brien’s Love, who was made favourite for the 2020 Arc.

Love never made it to Paris, but the runner-up had begun her own journey to the Arc. A half-length defeat to Antonia De Vega in a Newmarket Group 3 in September 2020 followed the York run for Alpinista, her final start of the season.

It was the last time Luke Morris didn’t ride her – and it was the last time she was beaten.

Morris makes his mark