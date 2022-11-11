We have a Lucky 15 for Friday's ITV4 racing which focuses on Day 1 of Cheltenham's November meeting.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

ENKI FLACKE – 1.10 Cheltenham

Irish-trained horses have an excellent record in handicap hurdles at Cheltenham and there are a host of interesting types on show here. However, the one who appeals as being the best treated is ENKI FLACKE, who is now making his handicap debut after winning his last three starts at Perth. Admittedly, he has been well placed to rattle off a hat-trick, but the form looks solid enough for the grade, and he impressed with his attitude dropped back to two miles last time, having to work harder than previously but he was well on top at the line. It is interesting that cheekpieces are now reached for, but they will sharpen him up further, and he will relish the return to this longer trip, especially as there is plenty of pace in the race on paper. An opening mark of 122 looks very workable for a horse with his potential on his return from a four-month break.

A super Saturday for our experts

GREY DIAMOND – 1.45 Cheltenham

Sam Thomas has his string in excellent form at present and he has saddled some big-race winners over the last couple of weeks. GREY DIAMOND’s last win came in March 2021 in a handicap chase at Sandown from a 3 lb lower mark, but he has only been seen on the track four times since, and he shaped much better than the bare result on his final start at Wincanton in January. He was sure to have finished no worse than second at the very least that day, almost upsides the winner and looking threatening jumping the last, only to sprawl on landing and lose all chance. Grey Diamond trailed in last place, but he also finished lame and it is worth remembering how well he went through the race prior to that mistake. Grey Diamond has the hood removed and the tongue strap back on for his return from 10 months off and he has gone well fresh in the past. The yard has already proven their horses are forward and his prominent way of racing should see him to good effect round here.

PULL AGAIN GREEN – 2.20 Cheltenham

PULL AGAIN GREEN won both of his starts in bumpers and three of his five starts over hurdles, but he is all over a chaser on looks, and promises to progress plenty from his debut in this sphere which came over slightly shorter at this course last month. Cheltenham is no easy place for any horse to make their debut over fences, but Pull Again Green impressed with his jumping on the whole, a little slow at the first, but warming up nicely as the race wore on. The winner that day was allowed to set her own fractions in front and Pull Again Green was unable to get into contention from the rear of the field. He also looked very raw, so is sure to have tightened up both mentally and physically since, and is open to any amount of improvement now. A lack of pace is a slight concern once more, but Pull Again Green made all to win a novice hurdle at Newbury last season, and will hopefully be ridden in a more positive manner with his debut experience under his belt.

MASTER DANCER – 4.00 Cheltenham

Richard Bandey is a trainer operating at around a 28% strike rate this season and is deservedly starting to win a lot of plaudits and his MASTER DANCER looks particularly interesting in this big-field handicap. He was a winner over fences in France but he showed much improved form when making a winning start for these connections in a novice hurdle at Stratford last month. Master Dancer was well supported to do so, too, and there was plenty to like about his overall performance, always prominent and finding plenty when coming under pressure in the straight. He also clocked a good time, while the third has come out and won since, so the form has a solid look to it, and he may have been let in lightly on his handicap debut. This will present a tougher test in the biggest field and most competitive environment he has faced, but he is a horse to be positive about moving forward and he looks fairly priced.