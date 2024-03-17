Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Lucinda Russel (left) with Peter Scudamore and Corach Rambler
Lucinda Russel (left) with Peter Scudamore and Corach Rambler

Lucinda Russell sights set on Aintree Grand National with Corach Rambler

By Molly Hunter
17:40 · SUN March 17, 2024

Lucinda Russell now has her sights set firmly on another Grand National for her “remarkable horse” and Gold Cup third Corach Rambler.

The gelding was a 14/1 chance for the Cheltenham Festival feature contest, which was intended to be his final run before a trip to Aintree to bid to retain the National title he landed last year.

Under Derek Fox, he raced in last place for much of the trip and at one stage looked detached, but as stamina came to the fore in soft ground, he eventually began to pick off his rivals.

Over the last three fences, he gained considerable ground and gave chase to the horses ahead of him, and although he could catch neither Galopin Des Champs nor Gerri Colombe, he was still an incredibly gallant bronze medalist.

The run could serve as the perfect preparation for a return to Liverpool, where he will attempt to keep the trophy in Kinross after a two-and-quarter-length success last season.

Corach Rambler holds off Vaniller to win the Randox Grand National
Click above for Timeform's adjusted-ratings for the 2024 Grand National at Aintree


“I was absolutely delighted with him and I think he’s quite pleased with himself, all roads lead to Aintree now,” said Russell.

“I’m immensely proud of him and everyone who has gotten him there, he’s just a remarkable horse. I was very, very touched by the way the crowd cheered when he came in, I thought they were cheering for the winner but then I realised the winner hadn’t come in yet – it was actually quite emotional.

“That was one of his best runs and he’ll go for the race (Grand National) off a good mark now.”

Corach Rambler will have a few days to rest before he steps back into his usual routine as he is prepared for the big day on Merseyside in just under four weeks’ time.

“It’s the same as we do for all of them, we give them a nice easy time at the farm and then get them a bit wound up,” explained Russell.

“We’ve already worked out how many pieces of work he’ll have, he just gets back into his routine.”

Sky Bet Grand National betting: 6/1 Corach Rambler; 10/1 Vanillier, I Am Maximus; 12/1 Meetingofthewaters; 14/1 Mahler Mission, Noble Yeats; 16/1 Panda Boy; 20/1 bar

More from Sporting Life

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo