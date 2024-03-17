Lucinda Russell sights set on Aintree Grand National with Corach Rambler

Lucinda Russell now has her sights set firmly on another Grand National for her “remarkable horse” and Gold Cup third Corach Rambler.

The gelding was a 14/1 chance for the Cheltenham Festival feature contest, which was intended to be his final run before a trip to Aintree to bid to retain the National title he landed last year. Under Derek Fox, he raced in last place for much of the trip and at one stage looked detached, but as stamina came to the fore in soft ground, he eventually began to pick off his rivals. Over the last three fences, he gained considerable ground and gave chase to the horses ahead of him, and although he could catch neither Galopin Des Champs nor Gerri Colombe, he was still an incredibly gallant bronze medalist. The run could serve as the perfect preparation for a return to Liverpool, where he will attempt to keep the trophy in Kinross after a two-and-quarter-length success last season.

Click above for Timeform's adjusted-ratings for the 2024 Grand National at Aintree