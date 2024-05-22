‘Lovely surprise’ for Robert Havlin as he secures Ambiente Friendly ride

Robert Havlin said it was “a lovely surprise” to be booked to ride leading Betfred Derby fancy Ambiente Friendly, replacing Callum Shepherd aboard the Epsom contender.

The James Fanshawe-trained colt was among the rank outsiders for the premier Classic until he ran riot in the Lingfield Derby Trial earlier this month. He was partnered with aplomb by Shepherd on that occasion, but owners Bill and Tim Gredley have decided to replace him with the more experienced Havlin, who rode the second Group One winner of his career on Saturday when giving Audience a front-running ride. It will be Havlin’s third ride in the Derby, with the 50-year-old spending the majority of his career connected to the John Gosden yard as Frankie Dettori’s understudy. “It was a lovely surprise to pick the ride up and obviously I’ve got a lot of sympathy for Callum, I’ve been in that situation myself, as have plenty of other people,” said Havlin.