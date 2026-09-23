Love Me Tender wins well on hurdling debut at Listowel

Love Me Tender, a beaten favourite in the Sky Bet Ebor on his first start for Willie Mullins, didn’t fluff his lines on his hurdling debut at Listowel.
Sent off at 4/9 for the McSweeney Brothers Maiden Hurdle, he was taken to the front by Paul Townend but was a little deliberate at his first two hurdles.
However, he soon warmed to his task and turning for home had all bar the strong-travelling eventual third Bud Fox in trouble.
The rider let out an inch of rein and his partner went clear, producing his best jump of the race at the final flight as he coasted home 20 lengths clear of Approval.
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The winning trainer told Racing TV: "We elected to jump out in front and knew he was going to be very keen and rank in front. But I said the hurdles would settle him and they sort of did. He has a lot to learn about jumping yet, he's just too keen. He wants to run in mile races in his own mind.
"But I think that will settle him down and once he settles down and gets the hang of jumping, he should improve. We'll probably take a look at the Royal Bond. If there's time for another race before then I wouldn't know. If there isn't we might just skip that and go up in baby steps. I want to race him for the full season and end up at Cheltenham maybe, and then go flat handicapping again next season."
The sponsors make the winner a 33/1 chance for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.
The Closutton team looked on track to complete a quick double in the next race, the Seamus Mulvaney Bookmaker Novice Hurdle, when favourite Columbus overhauled leader Beir Bua going to the final flight.
However, the 4/5 favourite took a crashing fall there and while that left the previous pacemaker in front, he was run down late by the 2/1 winner Golden Handshake.
However the trainer did go on to complete a 33.67/1 treble on the card, Ballygunner Castle winning the feature Guinness Kerry National under his nephew Danny and Townend steering La Note Verte (evens) to a comfortable success in the Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa Mares Novice Chase.
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