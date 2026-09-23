Love Me Tender wins well on hurdling debut at Listowel

Love Me Tender, a beaten favourite in the Sky Bet Ebor on his first start for Willie Mullins, didn’t fluff his lines on his hurdling debut at Listowel.

Sent off at 4/9 for the McSweeney Brothers Maiden Hurdle, he was taken to the front by Paul Townend but was a little deliberate at his first two hurdles. However, he soon warmed to his task and turning for home had all bar the strong-travelling eventual third Bud Fox in trouble. The rider let out an inch of rein and his partner went clear, producing his best jump of the race at the final flight as he coasted home 20 lengths clear of Approval.

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