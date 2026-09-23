Willie and Danny Mullins wins Guinness Kerry National again with Ballygunner Castle

Ballygunner Castle (11/1) gave Danny and Willie Mullins back-to-back victories in the Guinness Kerry National Handicap Chase at Listowel.

A whole host of horses had chances leaving the back straight but the winner, who was always close to the pace, was in the perfect place to strike. He took a definite lead between the final two fences and a safe leap at the last, sealed the victory. The seven-year-old stayed on strongly to the line to beat Old Man Dingle by four-and-a-half lengths. Downmexicoway, sent off a well-backed 7/2 favourite, ran on into third.

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