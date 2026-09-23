Willie and Danny Mullins - combined to win again
Willie and Danny Mullins - combined to win again

Willie and Danny Mullins wins Guinness Kerry National again with Ballygunner Castle

Horse Racing
Wed September 23, 2026 · 1h ago

Ballygunner Castle (11/1) gave Danny and Willie Mullins back-to-back victories in the Guinness Kerry National Handicap Chase at Listowel.

A whole host of horses had chances leaving the back straight but the winner, who was always close to the pace, was in the perfect place to strike.

He took a definite lead between the final two fences and a safe leap at the last, sealed the victory.

The seven-year-old stayed on strongly to the line to beat Old Man Dingle by four-and-a-half lengths. Downmexicoway, sent off a well-backed 7/2 favourite, ran on into third.

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The winning rider told Racing TV: "Its unbelievable. To go out and win the feature race of the Harvest Festival here in Listowel is just fantastic. It was a great performance from the horse and I was glad to be on his back.

"It just didn't happen at all in Galway last time. The whole team were disappointed. We made a few minor adjustments today and found a great early rhythm in the race. Tactics were adjusted and it was a good performance but we'd always expected it from him and were kind of scratching our heads over why it hadn't come sooner but there's no better day than to win a Kerry National.

"We got away, jumped well in the first half and got a good jump at the third last and I thought we'd land upsides Mark (Walsh on Doctor Ken) but he just quickened through the bend, on the apex he was getting away from me and I was thinking 'am I done with here?'

"But once I got levelled off he galloped home strong and hit the line well."

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