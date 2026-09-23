Willie and Danny Mullins wins Guinness Kerry National again with Ballygunner Castle

Ballygunner Castle (11/1) gave Danny and Willie Mullins back-to-back victories in the Guinness Kerry National Handicap Chase at Listowel.
A whole host of horses had chances leaving the back straight but the winner, who was always close to the pace, was in the perfect place to strike.
He took a definite lead between the final two fences and a safe leap at the last, sealed the victory.
The seven-year-old stayed on strongly to the line to beat Old Man Dingle by four-and-a-half lengths. Downmexicoway, sent off a well-backed 7/2 favourite, ran on into third.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
The winning rider told Racing TV: "Its unbelievable. To go out and win the feature race of the Harvest Festival here in Listowel is just fantastic. It was a great performance from the horse and I was glad to be on his back.
"It just didn't happen at all in Galway last time. The whole team were disappointed. We made a few minor adjustments today and found a great early rhythm in the race. Tactics were adjusted and it was a good performance but we'd always expected it from him and were kind of scratching our heads over why it hadn't come sooner but there's no better day than to win a Kerry National.
"We got away, jumped well in the first half and got a good jump at the third last and I thought we'd land upsides Mark (Walsh on Doctor Ken) but he just quickened through the bend, on the apex he was getting away from me and I was thinking 'am I done with here?'
"But once I got levelled off he galloped home strong and hit the line well."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.